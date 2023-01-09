One of This Year’s Coolest Music Videos Comes From Virgin Voyages

Sir Richard Branson’s cruising company is starting the year with a bang. A fun, colorful music video inspired by an iconic song is the centerpiece of the brand’s new campaign titled “Now We’re Voyaging.”
For some of us, it was surprising to hear Richard Branson confess to the media that owning a cruise line was one of his earliest dreams. After all, that’s nowhere near the grandeur and trailblazing spirit of what Virgin Orbit is accomplishing, with its pioneering space adventures. But it does sound like a lot of fun, and probably a creative outlet for the British billionaire.
It’s now been three years since the Scarlet Lady was first announced. Advertised as a unique megayacht-inspired cruise ship meant only for adults, the first ship in the Virgin Voyages fleet set off on her “MerMaiden” voyage in the Fall of 2021.
Some of the things that guests onboard the Scarlet Lady could expect included spectacular ocean views for more than 90% of the cabins, menus from Michelin-starred chefs, immersive entertainment experiences, and top-of-the-line automation systems (individual control for air conditioning, lighting, and multimedia inside the cabins).
A second Virgin Voyages ship, Valiant Lady, has also entered service, and two more (Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady) are coming up soon. But the first one, the now-famous Scarlet Lady, was the one used for filming this new music video.
What you get to watch is basically a day onboard the cruise ship, from start to finish, emphasizing all the fun experiences that are available, and the interaction between the guests and the ship’s actual crew. The concept came from the acclaimed Swedish director Jonas Akerlund, with Drew Love (member of the music band called THEY) performing the song.
The song is probably the greatest thing about this entire campaign. That’s because it wasn’t just a great hit in the ‘80s, but also because it’s an iconic single for the brand itself. Four decades ago, it was Virgin Records who released “Karma Chameleon.” It went on to become one of the greatest hits of Culture Club, instantly recognizable to this day.
Although this new Virgin Voyages campaign focuses mostly on the guest experience and onboard fun, its young fleet is not just about luxury. All of the four cruise ships, which are 278-meter-long (912 feet) and 38-meter-wide (125 feet) are also a tad greener.
They didn’t ditch conventional fuel for LNG or other alternatives, but they were built (by the prestigious Fincantieri) with a hydro-dynamic hull, which is said to improve performance at sea. Plus, they’re fitted with led lights that consume less energy, and a 1-Mw energy production system that uses waste heat from the engine.
Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady are both set to enter service this year. “The Voyage” is already setting the right mood.
It’s now been three years since the Scarlet Lady was first announced. Advertised as a unique megayacht-inspired cruise ship meant only for adults, the first ship in the Virgin Voyages fleet set off on her “MerMaiden” voyage in the Fall of 2021.
Some of the things that guests onboard the Scarlet Lady could expect included spectacular ocean views for more than 90% of the cabins, menus from Michelin-starred chefs, immersive entertainment experiences, and top-of-the-line automation systems (individual control for air conditioning, lighting, and multimedia inside the cabins).
A second Virgin Voyages ship, Valiant Lady, has also entered service, and two more (Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady) are coming up soon. But the first one, the now-famous Scarlet Lady, was the one used for filming this new music video.
What you get to watch is basically a day onboard the cruise ship, from start to finish, emphasizing all the fun experiences that are available, and the interaction between the guests and the ship’s actual crew. The concept came from the acclaimed Swedish director Jonas Akerlund, with Drew Love (member of the music band called THEY) performing the song.
The song is probably the greatest thing about this entire campaign. That’s because it wasn’t just a great hit in the ‘80s, but also because it’s an iconic single for the brand itself. Four decades ago, it was Virgin Records who released “Karma Chameleon.” It went on to become one of the greatest hits of Culture Club, instantly recognizable to this day.
Although this new Virgin Voyages campaign focuses mostly on the guest experience and onboard fun, its young fleet is not just about luxury. All of the four cruise ships, which are 278-meter-long (912 feet) and 38-meter-wide (125 feet) are also a tad greener.
They didn’t ditch conventional fuel for LNG or other alternatives, but they were built (by the prestigious Fincantieri) with a hydro-dynamic hull, which is said to improve performance at sea. Plus, they’re fitted with led lights that consume less energy, and a 1-Mw energy production system that uses waste heat from the engine.
Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady are both set to enter service this year. “The Voyage” is already setting the right mood.