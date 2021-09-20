On-Board the Scarlet Lady, Richard Branson’s Cheeky Take on the Cruise Industry

The bottom line is that most cruise lines have resumed activity in one way or another, and others have even dared to finally finalize the projects they never got around to. In the latter category is Virgin Voyages, Sir Richard Branson’s new lifestyle company aiming to disrupt the cruise industry with its line of “Lady Ships.” Scarlet Lady, the first new vessel in a fleet of four, is now closer to its maiden voyage – again, again.
Scarlet Lady is unlike any other cruise ship out there in almost every essential aspect, from build to functionality, design, services and even the target customers, aka the “sailors.” It is also unique in its attempt to forge an experience outside of the ship itself, by offering curated experiences on land – starting with the port in Miami, which it will serve as base for all the cruises.
In short, with the impending maiden voyage and the way it fits our American Month theme, it’s time we gave Scarlet Lady the attention it deserves.
Scarlet Lady is the first new ship from a fleet of four called “Lady Ships” from Virgin Voyages. It has a beam of 41 meters (135 feet), a length of 277.2 meters (909 feet) and a total of 17 decks. On-board accommodation is for 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew in 1,430 cabins, 79 of which are suites. Suites are divided into RockStar suites and MegaRockstar, with the most luxurious being two Massive Suites that come with luxury amenities like guitar-clad walls in a private music room, private terrace with al fresco dining, and direct access to Branson’s private suite and the amenities there (bar, pool, lounge).
Power comes from four Wartsila engines delivering a total of 64,000 hp and taking it to a top speed of 22 knots and a service speed of 20 knots. Built with a focus on sustainability, Scarlet Lady sticks to energy-efficient standards and is able to partially produce most of its energy by converting waste heat from the engines into clean electricity. On-board the ship, single-use plastics are banned. Carbon offsetting is in place, ensuring that Virgin Voyages has been a carbon-neutral company since the first day of operations.
Scarlet Lady was different from other cruise ships right from the design stage. Designers who had never worked on a cruise ship (Roman and Williams, Tom Dixon's Design Research Studio, Concrete Amsterdam, Softroom of London) were brought in, and each got separate spaces to work with. The result is that Scarlet Lady feels less like a cruise ship, where experiences are similar, and more like a floating town. Each space has personality and a different presence, and aims to offer different experiences.
get a dedicated app where you just shake your phone and a waiter appears with a glass of champagne.
You get to shop at boutiques carrying the world’s best designers. There’s a convertible theater on board, innumerable lounge areas for tanning, pools and jacuzzis, and what Branson once described as the world’s most Instagrammable spot, the mirrored Infinity Room. Since all kids are banned, adults can socialize, entertain and be entertained, relax and unwind in a variety of gorgeous, richly decorated spaces unlike anything else you’ll encounter at sea – short of chartering your own private yacht.
But Scarlet Lady isn’t all about fun on board: it also offers curated experiences on land. The one at the Bimini port in the Bahamas is one such example, but the highlights are the Port Miami experiences. Miami will serve as base for Scarlet Lady, which will mostly sail around the Caribbean. A 100,000 square feet terminal (9,290 square meters) designed by Arquitectonica will be built there.
Virgin has put together a series of experiences that aim to introduce “sailors” into that glitzy, gorgeous and colorful Miami life they’ve seen on TV, from trips to local art shows to day-long excursions into the Everglades, cigar and whiskey tours, and local cuisine. It’s fun o’clock throughout the day on Scarlet Lady, even when you’re not on it.
