This Charming $85K Tiny House Boasts Two Lofts, a Full Bath, and Even a Bedroom for Dogs

Some people choose tiny living when they realize that they do not need much to be happy, while others don’t want to pay back loans for the rest of their lives.
Tiny homes are much cheaper than conventional houses, so it is no surprise that a lot of people are switching to this lifestyle. But besides their price, their minute size is just as charming. Packed with everything someone would need or want to have a sweet, cozy life, they're rather unassuming from the outside. However, looks can be deceiving, as some builds have enough space to even fit two full bedrooms.
Nikki is a special education administrator who wanted to try the tiny living lifestyle while saving money. For this reason, she sold her conventional house and started saving money to start a tiny house community for other teachers who struggled financially.
This trailer-mounted tiny house, which measures 43 ft (13.10 m) long, 8.5 ft (2.59 m) wide, and 13 ft (3.96 m) high is her first purchase. These dimensions add up to a total of 356 sq ft (33 sq m), which is just spacious enough to live comfortably in this bright blue tiny wonder.
Stepping inside, we are greeted by a bright and cozy interior. Just like in most tiny houses, the kitchen and living room are in an open-space concept to save more space. There are plenty of windows that allow just enough natural light to enter the house. Nikki loves plants, and for this reason, she has lots of indoor plants in each of the rooms.
On the right side, Nikki arranged her office room. It got a small oval table, a standing desk, a bench, and lots of storage space. There are two storage spots built into the walls, hidden behind two curtains.
This house has two lofts, and one of them can be accessed by climbing the small ladder from the office. There is not much available space here. However, there is enough headroom so you can walk straight, which is quite rare in these types of houses. The bedroom loft has a double bed, a projector, and a clothes organizer.
The second loft can be accessed via the staircase in the kitchen. This area has been designed to be a bedroom for her three dogs. It has a queen size bed and a smaller dog bed. This loft does not have enough headroom to walk straight, but since it is used mostly for the dogs, it's not an issue.
The bathroom is relegated to the opposite side of the house, sharing space with the laundry room. Usually, in tiny homes, bathrooms are quite small since you do not need that much space to fit a toilet and a shower. But this area of the house is quite large, similar to traditional houses. The laundry room has a combo washing and drying machine and a sizeable wardrobe with two mirrors.
Meanwhile, the bathroom has an incinerating toilet, a bathroom vanity, a medicine cabinet with a mirror, and a shower cabin. Everything is packed nicely in a way so that everything fits, and you still have enough space to move around.
This tiny house was built by Nomad Tiny Homes, located in Dripping Springs, Texas. Nikki purchased it in March 2020, and it was delivered to her in August 2020. She ended up paying $85,000 (€79,428) for the entire house. Currently, her small abode is parked on the property of her parents from where the shore electricity and water are coming.
The cost of tiny houses being so small compared to other types of living spaces, more and more people wonder if they should truly invest in normal houses. As we have seen in many cases, a tiny house offers enough space even for a family.
