Foxglove Tiny House Boasts Classy, Pristine Interior With All Comforts of a Regular Home

Though some might think that downsizing your life means compromising on creature comforts, we’ve seen countless tiny dwellings that prove you can live comfortably in a small space. Add to that the fact that tiny homes put greater emphasis on the quality of building materials, affordability, and eco-friendliness, and you have a great alternative to traditional homes.
One model that shows there is no reason to reduce the amenity or comfort in your tiny home is the Foxglove, a charming mobile abode designed and built by Georgia-based Hummingbird Tiny Housing.

Foxglove is a prefab modular tiny house with an overall length of 30 feet (9.14 meters) by 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) wide. It is 13.4 feet (4 meters) high and offers 360 square feet of space (33.4 square meters). It is built following the company’s old-school approach to building strong structures that will pass the test of time, and it also meets DOT rules for transportation.

Designed to accommodate a single person or a couple, this tiny home is divided into a spacious living area with an office space, a fully-equipped kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom. It is an excellent mix of minimalist living and perfect features.

Hummingbird Tiny Housing was one of the first tiny dwelling builders in the Southeast, so they have the expertise, knowledge, and skill to craft unique homes. As per the builder’s words, Foxglove is “the culmination of many years designing and building tiny homes. It is spacious, open, and contemporary.”

At first glance, the tiny house on wheels gives a strong impression with its deep gray backdrop and white trims. The front entry has been inset with cream shaded 4’ X 10’ slabs of tile to create a geometrical design that gives the exterior of the house a contemporary look. A matching slab has been fitted on the back as well.

The interior welcomes you with a soothing atmosphere, fostered by the cream and white color scheme that promotes calmness. The clever layout makes it possible for the available space to be more versatile and more engaging for the owner.

Upon entering Foxglove through the sliding double glass door, you are greeted by pristine, classy interiors clad in tiles that make the whole space somehow appear larger. The kitchen is the first thing you see, and it offers a complete cooking setup in a single galley. It features a modular design and includes spacious white cabinets with conveniently placed drawers, a stainless steel sink, a two-burner cooktop, and a full-size refrigerator.

There is ample storage space for all kitchen utensils and groceries. The open shelves affixed to the kitchen walls are perfect for crockery or small kitchen plants to liven up the space. A small window right above the sink lets you enjoy the outside view while cooking.

Some more windows, or at least bigger ones, would’ve been nice, but we cannot say there is a lack of windows, so ventilation and light won’t be an issue in this house. Moreover, they are impact resistant and of different sizes, which creates a great impression.

The adjacent living room is very cozy and spacious, with a gray velvety full-size couch and a pair of side tables, as well as a small desk and chair set that serves as office space. Opposite the couch, there is a built-in entertainment center, comprised of a wooden plank inset into the wall and a television.

The stairway leading to the loft bedroom doubles as storage space, which you can use as a shoe rack or to store your clothes. Stylish ceiling lights, along with two modern lamps, emphasize the brilliant white interiors.

The loft opens up the main floor and accommodates a comfortable double bed. It features an in-built glass railing that allows owners a nice view of the living space downstairs.

At the other end of the house, a sliding door, which is very convenient to use and helps save some space, separates the bathroom from the rest of the living quarters. Burnished tiles in the bathroom give the space a polished look, while a long wall mirror gives the impression of more space. It is equipped with a compact fiberglass shower insert and a residential toilet, as well as a vanity with sink and faucet and a washer/dryer combo fitted in the 2 foot (60 cm) addition to the space. There is even a rod above the washing machine, where you can hang clothes or towels.

For thermal and acoustic comfort, the tiny house features eco-friendly roll batting insulation, which makes it suitable for year-round living. The roof features galvalume metal coating, which is very durable and resistant to corrosion.

The stylish Foxglove tiny house starts at $88,000 and includes all the standard features described above. It’s a pretty reasonable price for a tiny house that offers all the comforts of a regular-sized home.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

