This Is Dzome, a Prefab Retreat That Is Fibonacci-Perfect

Perfection doesn’t exist, we hear, unless you look for it in nature. The Dzome is here to show that perfection can also be man-made.
The 2020 international health crisis is a tired and very touchy topic, but it did lead to a few good things – with an emphasis on “few.” This gigantic, virus-shaped punch in the gut changed many things about our daily lives, including the way in which we work, and more importantly, the way we define our working space from wherever we may be.
The shift from working at the office to working from home fueled the now-very popular vanlife trend, micro- and mobile living, and the increasing popularity of prefabs and ADUs (accessory dwelling units). The Dzome falls in that last category: it’s technically an ADU, because you can plop it in your back garden without the need for additional permits, but it’s also a prefab, which means you could relocate it if you wanted to.
It’s not a permanent home: it’s not a home at all, no matter how loosely you use the term. Designed by UK-based designer Anthony Hodson at the start of the health crisis, the Dzome is a retreat that serves only one purpose at a time, but that purpose can be whatever you want it to be. It’s also perfect in the way mathematics understands perfection in nature, because it’s inspired by nature and the Fibonacci golden sequence.
The Dzome is Fibonacci-perfect in every way, and because of it, a work of art. Though essentially a compact shed that only offers shelter while you conduct whatever activity inside, be it working or yoga or binge-watching Netflix and other streaming services, it’s beautiful in a way in which only the natural world can be: functional, harmonious, well proportioned, and visually appealing.
In fact, the Dzome is so beautiful that it gets its own poem in the official description, also courtesy of designer Hodson. If poetry is not your thing, just remember that Dzome is also sturdy and highly functional in extreme weather, as well as very practical and can be easily set up.
work from home, on a small corner of the dining table, while the entire household moved about him. Many of us lived through that experience at some point in 2022, but Hodson decided to act to change his circumstances.
At that point, he had already been working on the design of the shed for four years, but he completed it shortly afterwards – no doubt fueled by his own discomfort. He then created the first 1:5 model from cardboard, before moving to aluminum models. The final one, which was put on display at Broadoak Park Garden Centre, in Worsley, UK, saw Hodson learn to operate a CNC machine to create the perfect laser-cut shingles for the exterior and the interior lining.
For the first unit of the Dzome, Hodson bought a CNC machine, and worked on the build at his workshop, before taking it apart and putting it back together at its current location. The outer interlocking shingles are made of powder-galvanized steel and are arranged in such a way as to have rainwater glide over them. They’re also weather-resistant and, due to a certain degree of reflective quality, visually impactful.
Given its compact dimensions, the Dzome only has one room, which can be anything from an office to a yoga studio or a TV room. It’s a retreat, to put it in the simplest terms, and it’s one you can only use for short periods of time before you have to go back into the main house and the people you ran away from – if only to use the restroom. But its highest selling point, which is also its crown achievement, is the geometric arrangement, inside and out.
The Dzome was featured on the hit TV series George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, where architect George Clarke presents the most outstanding and impressive home builds, from sheds to homes, to motorhomes and houseboats. Due to high interest in the unit, Hodson decided to market it, so he’s planning on building 10 such Dzomes in 2023. Price is available only on inquiry, and the only completed unit as of the time of press is available for free viewing in Ashton-under-Lyne.
The rest of us can take in all this Fibonacci-perfection in video form. Not that we have any other choice, unless a trip to the UK is in the cards.
