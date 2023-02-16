Modern Well-Being Meets Classic Beauty in This Tiny Home With a Rare Rooftop Deck

Downsizing is not always affordable and convenient, especially if you’re keen on a brand-new tiny house. How about going for a pre-loved home, instead? It’s faster, easier, more affordable and sustainable.
One of the bad parts about building a brand-new tiny house is the waiting time. Thinking about saving time and money? Then check out Tiny Heirloom, because it’s one of the few builders that also offer pre-owned houses.
These folks take custom building seriously, so that each home is truly unique. But if you happened to fall in love with one of their older builds, you might have the chance of find it later among their pre-loved models.
That’s the case of their Midcentury Modern (MCM) tiny house, who got plenty of attention when it was first introduced, in an episode of Tiny Luxury. That’s the show that the team behind Tiny Heirloom has been doing for a few years now on HGTV, where we get to see the story of each custom build. The MCM was presented back in 2016, and we bet that it many people loved it.
Some people might associate tiny living with ultra-modern architecture that breaks with the past. But to be able to showcase a style that is linked with conventional houses, such as the farmhouse style or the midcentury modern architecture within a miniature home is truly an accomplishment. It makes a small dwelling like this feel more like a home and even a work of art, instead of just a simple housing alternative.
Mid-century modern houses flaunted lavish open spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, clean lines, and natural materials. It doesn’t sound perfectly compatible with the size and space limitations of tiny dwellings. Yet, Tiny Heirloom’s MCM reflects this style as best as possible. You’ll immediately notice the clean aesthetic with a light, neutral color palette, and no clutter whatsoever.
Although minimalistic, the MCM manages to also stay elegant, through a combination of natural materials and well-chosen décor items and modern appliances. The perfect example of that is the electric fireplace that’s integrated seamlessly within the dark, rustic, wooden staircase – modern comfort meets classic style.
The fireplace makes the living area feel more welcoming. And it needs that, because it’s not exactly generous in size. The original décor included a very small sofa and a dining table next to it, with two seats. Now, that seems to have been replaced by a more generous sofa with plenty of storage space underneath. A smaller table has taken the place of the former one (that also had a rustic look) and a couple of shelves were added above it.
In front of that, under the window, the original hardwood shelves can still be used for extra storage or even as a desk. Again, you’ll notice the same type of contrast between the dark, wooden shelves and the modern, apartment-sized fridge.
The mid-century modern style is also perfectly reflected in the home’s large windows. Not floor-to-ceiling, but still good enough to flood the place with plenty of natural light. You’ll notice them at the floor level and also in the loft bedroom, that’s big enough to fit in a king-size bed. At the other end, there’s a small loft area that’s best suited for storing heavier stuff.
The contrast between the old and new is visible here too: you could be working from home on your laptop while lounging in open air, surrounded by the beautiful views. Plus, the black railings aren’t just functional, but stylish, adding a sophisticated, vintage charm.
It’s almost hard to believe that this elegant tiny home with such a generous rooftop terrace is also ready to hit the road on a 24-foot trailer. Luckily, mobility in perfect comfort and luxury is no longer just a dream. For $104,999, a new owner could experience all of that, while also enjoying the perfect style of this remarkable home.
