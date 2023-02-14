Airplane-Shaped Cabin in the Woods Is a Childhood Dream Come True

Children, with their limitless imagination and creativity, dream of living in tree houses, tents, igloos, cottages, palaces, and other imaginary houses. And since parents usually want to make their offspring’s childhood a memorable one, these dreams have been the catalyst of many amazing projects.
Case in point is the Jet House, an airplane-shaped cabin nestled in a wooded area in the hills of Zala County in Budapest, Hungary. It was designed and built by internationally-acclaimed Hello Wood, a local design studio that has almost one decade of experience creating wooden cabins and other tiny and large-scale buildings and structures.
Hello Wood was initially an art camp, but it has gradually developed into a global hub for designers, architects, and woodworkers. They are considered the pioneers of the Hungarian cabin movement and seem to have a penchant for the tiny lifestyle.
Their latest cabin project has been commissioned by Lujzi Pados, a 12-year-old girl who imagined herself living in a flying cabin. Lujzi is Hello Wood’s youngest client to date, and she provided an excitingly different perspective from what the team was accustomed to.
The girl, who is passionate about traveling and flying on aircraft, wanted a playhouse where she could invite her friends over. Hello Wood made sure to turn her fantasy house into reality. They created a charming small dwelling where she can not only play but also relax, read, and sleep, and even turn into temporary accommodation.
The airplane-shaped cottage in the woods boasts a pastel blue exterior and looks like it has just flown out of a cartoon or a comic book. Besides its cuteness, the cabin impresses through its unique design and construction.
To achieve the house’s airplane-like silhouette, the designers used more than one thousand different structural pieces and made walls bent from two directions. Given the structure’s unconventional form, finding a solution for thermal insulation, humidification, and waterproofing was a challenge for the team. They couldn’t use any junctions or sewers on the outside, so instead, they gave it a “protective coating,” which Tamás Fülöp says it’s an innovative waterproofing layer that ensures the tiny house will pass the test of time.
The Jet House is built on a sturdy metal structure, and a short flight of airport stairs leads to the front door. As soon as you enter the airplane cabin, you’re transported into a world of fantasy. The interior is designed with a retro airplane vibe achieved by the addition of circular windows, rounded corners, plenty of wood elements, and even two actual airplane seats and other aviation souvenirs collected by Lujzi and her father.
The small kitchen, with two cabinets and a small sink, offers the girl and her guests enough space to store snacks for their slumber parties. On the right side, there is a long table that can also be used as a desk and a couple of drawers, one of which hides the air conditioning.
airplane seats with blue upholstery and a table made of an old airplane part can be found on the opposite side. There are also overhead storage cabinets that look just like the hand luggage compartments in airplanes. A metal structure has been installed on the ceiling to make it look like what you can see on a plane’s ceiling.
The sleeping area has a large, comfortable bed tucked in what would have been the airplane’s cabin. It is flanked by two windows, and a third circular window covers the plane’s nose. The bathroom is small, similar to a cubicle, but it does fit the essentials, including a sink and a toilet.
The plane’s wings on the outside are painted white and form two generous terraces that can be used for sitting. There is actually enough space to lay down and look at the clouds in the sky or stargaze at night.
There are no details regarding the exact dimensions or cost of the Jet House, but if you like what you see or have an idea for a unique cabin project, you can always get in touch with Hello Wood.
