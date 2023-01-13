Disused Boeing 737 Gets New Lease on Life as Luxury Holiday Villa in Bali

An out-of-commission Boeing 737 previously used by Indonesian airline Mandala Air is being turned into a stunning, luxury vacation villa with a glass-edged walkway, two bedrooms, an infinity pool, and even a helipad.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

