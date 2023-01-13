Disused Boeing 737 Gets New Lease on Life as Luxury Holiday Villa in Bali

An out-of-commission Boeing 737 previously used by Indonesian airline Mandala Air is being turned into a stunning, luxury vacation villa with a glass-edged walkway, two bedrooms, an infinity pool, and even a helipad.
The abandoned commercial jet is perched on a cliff close to the Nyang Nyang beach in Bali, Indonesia, and will soon open its doors for guests to enjoy what it has to offer.
The unique nature of staying in a repurposed airplane can be an attractive experience for many tourists, and the tight quarters can make for a cozy and unique stay. That’s what Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin bet on when he purchased the abandoned former Mandala Air Boeing 737 in 2021. Mandala Airlines was an Indonesian airline that ceased operations in 2014.
Demin bought the plane when it was about to be sold as scrap metal. Initially, he thought it could be a great place to attract photographers, but he later came up with the idea of turning it into a holiday rental. Considering Demin owns three other hotels in Bali, he does have the expertise to know how the industry works.
According to the entrepreneur, it took a week just to move the aircraft to its new hilltop location. The jet had to be separated into two different sections and then rejoined once safely relocated. Demin and his team spent the last two years turning the Boeing 737 into a two-bedroom holiday rental, and the result seems quite spectacular. As it turns out, the transformation is not yet complete, but the renderings in the gallery above will show you what it will look like when it’s ready.
“Externally and structurally, this is a jet aircraft that we have turned into a luxury hotel,” Demin says.
Actually, the structure, named “Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens,” is the world’s first premium hotel set in the fuselage of a retired aircraft. As mentioned, it is located on the edge of a cliff overlooking the ocean, in the vicinity of the famous surf destination of Uluwatu.
The plane’s fuselage preserves its shape, but the cabin, the seats, and the flying systems have all been removed from the jet and replaced with everything needed in a lavish two-bedroom, two-bathroom hotel.
A wooden archway marks the entrance to the rental villa grounds, while a stone staircase leads inside the refit jet.
One of the aircraft’s wings has been redesigned into an open-air terrace, and an outdoor infinity pool has been built on the same side of the plane, offering magnificent views over the Indian Ocean.
Adjacent to the other wing, there is a luxury lounging area with posh couches and a bonfire pit in the center.
There’s a cream-toned living area and a fully-equipped kitchen for preparing meals, as well as two separate bathrooms.
Inside the plane, the two bedrooms adopt a minimalist yet elegant design with neutral cream, beige, and light wood shades. What was once the plane’s cockpit is now a lavish bathroom boasting a spa-like circular stone bathtub, and there are also an equally stylish living area and a fully-equipped kitchen. The only thing that gives away the fact that you’re inside an aircraft is the classic plane windows.
Work on the jet-turned-luxury villa is expected to complete in March this year, and it will be made available for rent for 114 million Indonesian Rupiah, which translates to around $7,300 a night.
