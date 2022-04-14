Renault Clio Drives Itself Under Boeing 737, Doesn’t Squeeze Through

Incidents on runways, involving aircraft and ground vehicles and an unnatural interaction between them (read crashes) are extremely rare, but they do happen. And every time they do, we still can’t go passed the surreal of the phrase “car hits plane.” Or the other way around.
That’s exactly what happened at the beginning of the week at the fifth largest airport in Spain, Alicante. It was there where a car, apparently with a mind of its own, decided to go after a Boeing 737, in an ill-fated bid to pass under it.
The car in question is a Renault Clio, belonging to Groundforce. That’s a company that specializes in handling, cargo and equipment services at airports in the country. The 737 in question is a Ryanair bird, getting ready to fly at the time of the incident to Manchester, UK.
According to Air Live, the driver of the Clio pulled up next to the airplane and forgot to engage the parking brake. The hatchback quickly started rolling on its own towards the Boeing.
Lacking mere inches of space to completely clear the aircraft, the car propped itself against the fuselage, causing quite the commotion among airport staff. As per the source, there were no passengers on board the airplane at the time of the incident.
Apparently, the mishap also caused minor exterior damage, but that didn’t stop those responsible from taking the aircraft in for a thorough evaluation. It eventually took off for its destination, but 90 minutes behind schedule. On the other hand, airport representatives said “the incident has had no impact on flight operations.”
Last time when we heard of a car hitting an airplane was about a year ago, when reports of a Volkswagen Touran crashing into a MiG 29 fighter jet started coming out of Kyiv, Ukraine.
