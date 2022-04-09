Watch the Hip: Old Bimmer Soils Itself After Understeering Into the Curb

Turn the wheels, floor the loud pedal, and that’s how you make the back end slide in a tail-happy car. That was easier said than done for this driver, however, as his lack of skill was another nail in the coffin of the E30 that he failed to drift in a cul-de-sac.
Allegedly shot in Los Angeles, the 14-second long video starts with the old BMW 3 Series Convertible driving by the person holding the camera. It narrowly misses two parked vehicles and a garbage container, and just when we thought that we were finally going to see some action, the inevitable happened.
Truth be told, judging by the driver’s drifting skills, the only surprise was that he failed to hit the aforementioned obstacles. What he nailed, however, was the soiling itself part of the clip, as the car plunged head-first into the curb. By the time it came to a full stop on the sidewalk, almost hitting the person filming this stupid and dangerous stunt, it left its breakfast, lunch, and dinner all over the place.
Probably confident that he’ll give his buddies the ride of their life, the cocky driver couldn’t believe that he crashed the car, rendering it useless. On a more positive note, no one got injured as a result of the open-top sports model hitting the curb, though we think that some egos did suffer a bit.
Moreover, no one will be crying after the car, as it wasn’t exactly in top-notch form to start with, and it’s not like it is an ultra-rare, and eye-watering expensive full-blown M3. Depending on their overall condition, mileage, and other factors, those tend to be a six-digit affair in today’s market, whereas the normal 3ers, similar to this one, usually retail for a couple of thousand.
