Modified Ducati Monster 1200 R Comes With 24-Karat Gold Plating on Its Framework

Instead of buying jewelry, you might as well add some bling to your motorcycle, right?
Munich-based Diamond Atelier was brought into existence by Tom Konecny and Pablo Steigleder back in 2013, and their exploits have only gotten wilder over the years. Now, the firm’s portfolio may not be as lengthy as that of other motorcycle customization enterprises, but it is equally striking nonetheless.
What you’re seeing in these photos might just be the most exquisite piece of rolling artwork to ever come out of this workshop, and it revolves around a 2017 Ducati Monster 1200 R. With a whopping 152 hp and 92 pound-feet (125 Nm) of brutal twist at its disposal, the donor’s 1,198cc Testastretta 11° DS engine allows it to hit speeds of up to 150 mph (241 kph).
The Germans kicked things off at the rear end of the chassis, where they’ve installed a unique subframe and a 3D-printed tail section that’s been devised using CAD software. This item carries minute dual-function LEDs on either side, and the whole ordeal is topped with a cowhide leather saddle.
On the other hand, the Monster’s original fuel tank, front fender and headlamp have all been retained, but the latter was fitted with high-end turn signals from Motogadget. Moving on to the cockpit area, we spot a one-off top clamp, aftermarket grips and CNC-milled clip-on handlebars developed by Gilles Tooling, along with Ducati Performance brake and clutch levers.
You will also find a plentiful selection of Rizoma accessories, including a swingarm-mounted license plate holder, new fluid reservoirs and groovy engine covers. The Duc’s majestic two-into-one exhaust system was partially heat-wrapped, and it now terminates in a Remus slip-on muffler.
To really knock things out of the ballpark, Diamond Atelier’s moto artisans added a very special touch to the 1200 R’s new color scheme. Its bodywork received an olive-green base that’s complemented by gold leaf pinstripes, while the frame was enveloped in a layer of 24-karat gold. Let us reiterate that last part – not paint, but actual gold of the highest possible quality!
