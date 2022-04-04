Driver Runs Out of Talent Less Than 2 Miles (!) After Taking Delivery of Ferrari 488 GTB

We’d expect to pay only for gas, and probably new tires, after buying a supercar and brace ourselves for the maintenance bills. However, a fresh Ferrari 488 GTB owner will now have to fix their Italian exotic, as they crashed it less than two miles after picking it up from the dealership.
A tweet from the Derbyshire Police, in the United Kingdom, reveals that the accident happened on April 1st, so the fooled one was actually the person sitting in the driver’s seat. That’s because they lost control of the wheel, hitting the curb, and smashing head-first into the guardrail. The vehicle then did a 180, before coming to a complete stop.
On the good side, no injuries were reported, according to the police unit, though we suspect that the owner’s ego took a massive blow. On a sadder note, the 488 GTB in question now bears the battle scars on its face, with a badly bruised bumper, front hood, and smashed headlights.
In all likelihood, the supercar is fixable. We reckon that someone skilled enough could save the damaged body panels, yet the lighting units need to be replaced. Prior to returning it to its initial shine, this Ferrari should undergo a thorough mechanical inspection, as it is possible that the impact might have affected other parts.
Now, before wrapping it up, we will remind you that production of the 488 GTB ended in 2019, when its successor, the F8 Tributo, was introduced. The rear-mid engine, rear-wheel drive machine was offered with a 3.9-liter V8, with forced induction. The engine pumps out 661 hp (670 ps / 492 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque at 3,000 rpm in seventh gear, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.0 seconds, and a maximum speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive pic.twitter.com/X4IMuflPa5— Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) April 1, 2022