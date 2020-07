1987 E30 BMW Gets to American Drifting With Nissan RB25DET Engine Swap

AWD

ECU

HP

Over two and a half decades since it was taken out of commission and the BMW E30 is still a cherished treasure for performance enthusiasts all over the world. Enter the stage the guys over at 50statesofdrift.com, a special breed of aficionados that seem hell-bent on letting fellow passionate and like-minded people know everything about the drift stage in the US of A.The chassis donor is a well-treasured 325i (you might remember the E30 325iX model as the first-ever 3 Series with) and the beating heart is the RB25DET NEO inline-six from Nissan , but there is also so much more going on. First off, the Japanese mill was well spiced with a GTX3076R turbo kit from Borg Warner.Then it was time for a complete rebuild: a liquid-cooled 50mm waste gate from Forge Motorsport, an electronic boost controller, Mishimoto cooling system, R-Line intercooler, a G4+ GTT Link from Linkand more, and these are just some of the modifications of the driveline. There is also a full-custom V-Banded 3-inch exhaust setup and an E85 flex-fuel Nostrumsetup.All the painstakingly reworked details might bring back the loving ghost of Paul Walker to approve of the exterior and interior details as well. Exterior modifications include a custom Euro-style wide body kit, 6-inch side skirts, an appropriate DTMFiberWerkz rear lip spoiler, along with a rival-snatched Audi Merlin Purple shade.The Apex SM-10 wheels, 18-inch in diameter, won’t draw too much attention from the equally customized interior – complete with the FIA-approved NRG Innovations FRP-RS600M Racing bucket seats. Last, but not least, the transmission is a Samsonas dogbox with an ‘H’ pattern and a sturdy SPEC Stage 5 ceramic clutch.