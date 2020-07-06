1987 E30 BMW Gets to American Drifting With Nissan RB25DET Engine Swap

4 This Guy Drifts Two BMWs At The Same Time

There is no denying that certain automotive icons should not be touched. One such case might be the ‘E30’ generation of the BMW 3 Series – but that would be when looking from a single point of view. At times, a shift in perspective is all we need to cherish a new idea. Such as almost entirely rebuilding this 325i from 1987 into an American drift monster, courtesy of Nissan’s RB25DET DNA. 11 photos



The chassis donor is a well-treasured 325i (you might remember the E30 325iX model as the first-ever 3 Series with AWD ) and the beating heart is the RB25DET NEO inline-six from



Then it was time for a complete rebuild: a liquid-cooled 50mm waste gate from Forge Motorsport, an electronic boost controller, Mishimoto cooling system, R-Line intercooler, a G4+ GTT Link from Link ECU and more, and these are just some of the modifications of the driveline. There is also a full-custom V-Banded 3-inch exhaust setup and an E85 flex-fuel Nostrum HP setup.



All the painstakingly reworked details might bring back the loving ghost of Paul Walker to approve of the exterior and interior details as well. Exterior modifications include a custom Euro-style wide body kit, 6-inch side skirts, an appropriate DTMFiberWerkz rear lip spoiler, along with a rival-snatched Audi Merlin Purple shade.



