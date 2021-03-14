Air Force Officer Crashes VW Touran Into MiG 29 Fighter Jet, Totals It

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Has Delivery Miles, Up for Grabs in a Bespoke Yellow

You’d think a MiG fighter jet slowly making its way across the tarmac would be a pretty unmissable sight if you’re driving, but not for this drunk dude. An Air Force officer, no less. 6 photos



The



The Vasylkiv Air Base is home to the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade and the Air Command Central headquarters. The official statement on the crash, which you will find available below, doesn’t mention the rank of the officer responsible for it or, for that matter, the name. But it does make one thing clear: the man was under the influence of alcohol when he got behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Touran, his personal vehicle, and drove across the tarmac.



He hit the jet in the rear, as it was being towed into storage. There was no one on board the plane, but the driver of the VW received injuries to the chest and face. He is in stable condition. A fire started, which, despite the quick intervention of first responders, is believed to have totaled the jet.



Two separate investigations are now underway, local reports note: one by the Air Force and a criminal investigation, launched after it was learned that the officer was drunk.



Drunk-driving is always a serious, potentially fatal offense, but for a member of the Air Force to do it – and wreck a $5 million jet (the MiG 29 is valued at $20 million new) in the process – that adds a whole new layer of reckless.







