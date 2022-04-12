Video: Nissan GT-R Driver Has All Eyes on Him as He Pulls a Mustang, Crowd Goes Wild

The driver of a Nissan GT-R has had his 15 minutes of fame, and then some, as he managed to crash his modified ride while leaving a car show.
It appears that the accident happened last Sunday, at the Central Connecticut State University’s event, and rather surprisingly, the crashed Godzilla is said to have won the ‘Best in Show’ trophy. That’s something to remember, as his ride will soon be forgotten.
Captured on video by several bystanders, the whole incident started with the GT-R speeding off having taken a left turn. The driver can be seen trying to regain control of the car as the rear wheels lost traction, yet since lifting off the throttle is obviously for the weak, the vehicle ended up hitting a tree.
The impact was so brutal that it messed up the door on the driver’s side, roof, side skirt, and B pillar. By the looks of it, the car is probably a write-off, though, in the right hands, we reckon that it could be brought back to its initial shine. Hopefully, it will lose that ugly body kit and huge rear wing if it manages to pull itself up, and dust itself off, because it doesn’t really do justice to what is still a pretty, albeit in a hairy-chested way, model.
Another ‘thing’ that doesn’t do justice to it is the driver, who reportedly walked away from this crash with no serious injuries, saved by the airbags, and solid construction of the GT-R. However, that is likely more than we can say about his ego, which must have taken a serious blow. Guess he won’t be showing off for bystanders anytime soon, because this stunt could have ended much worse. Remember, kids, keep your racing away from public roads, and just hit the track every now and then - it's more fun.
