Video: Nissan GT-R Driver Has All Eyes on Him as He Pulls a Mustang, Crowd Goes Wild

More on this:

1 Chevy Camaro Drifts Around Dodge Charger, Driver Runs Out of Talent and Into It

2 Watch the Hip: Old Bimmer Soils Itself After Understeering Into the Curb

3 Video: Silly Chevy Camaro Tries Pole Dancing, Transforms Into a Wreckage

4 Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races BMW M5 and Nissan GT-R, Obliterates Them Both

5 Fresh Nissan GT-R Drags Whipple F-150, R8, and Mighty Plaid, Godzilla Eats All