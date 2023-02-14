iBot Tiny Is Both an Off-Grid Beach House and the Coziest Family Home

Few names in the tiny living industry enjoy the same kind of international reputation like Build Tiny. This New Zealand-based builder brings an unmistakable style, top-quality craftsmanship, and some of the best custom designs out there. We are looking back at one of its older builds, a custom version of the Baxter model. This is still one of the finest examples of how tiny houses can combine sustainable, off-grid capabilities with the coziest, family-friendly layout.

32 photos Photo: Build Tiny