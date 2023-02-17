This Belle-Inspired Tiny House Comes With a Full Bathroom and a Downstairs Bedroom

I adore tiny houses I think they are a better choice than the conventional ones. The price is much smaller and no one needs that much space to be happy. Most of them follow a similar pattern. But sometimes, I find a few that are quite different. When I saw this tiny house, I knew I had to write about it.
As a Disney fan myself, Tiny Belle House sparked the flame in my childhood memories. A few months ago, I wrote about another Disney-themed tiny home. Each room represented a different Disney movie.
Tiny Belle House, as we guessed by its name, is inspired by Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast' with a small twist of other Disney movies. We can also find a few things from 'Star Wars' and 'Mickey Mouse.' Seeing these two Disney-inspired houses made me want this type of home even more.
Kathleen was captivated by the animation movie and fell in love with Belle. She wanted her trailer home to be from an alternate universe, where Belle does not marry the Beast and travels around the world instead.
The house is parked in a Tiny Home Village in Lake Dallas alongside many other tiny homes, including models similar to this one. It measures 28 ft (8.53 m) in length and 8 ft (2.43 m) in width for a total of about 240 sq ft (22.3 sq m) without the storage loft.
In a tiny home, there will always be some kind of storage there.
To represent Belle, even more, the exterior has been painted blue, similar to her dress. The door and window trims are white, just like her apron. It also has a red door, which I think is somehow connected to the rose flower from the movie.
Although there are not many windows inside, there is just enough natural light. I like it more this way, it is easier to have a bit of shading, and also keeps the place cooler. To make the space look bigger, the interior was designed mostly in white.
The living area and kitchen are in an open-space concept. This is quite common in tiny houses. An extra wall between them would just make the space even smaller. In the kitchen, we find perhaps the bigger farmhouse sink I have ever seen, separated into two parts, a microwave, a refrigerator, an air fry oven, and two induction cooktops.
The living room is even more decorated with Belle-inspired paintings and Disney decorations, such as mugs. One of the paintings was signed and even made by Paige O’Hara, the original voice actress of Belle. It also has a large couch, a TV console, and a wall-mounted TV. There is a small table
At the rear side of the house, we find a quite large bathroom. It is unusual to find such a big bathroom in a tiny house. It has lots of storage, a bathroom vanity, a washer and dryer, a toilet, and a shower cabin. The bathroom vanity and mirror have an old French design, similar to the one in the movie.
More storage was made possible by the loft above the bathroom. This area can be accessed by the ladder from the kitchen. If needed, it can also be used as a teensy-weensy guest bedroom.
The house also has a downstairs bedroom, which is rare in a tiny. It hosts an adjustable bed that is raised when Kathleen does her work, a small TV, and many cabinets. All the cabinets are used as smaller wardrobes to save some space. There is also a mini-split that cools down the rest of the house.
This tiny home ended up costing around $85,000, including all the upgrades and sales tax. It is the Athena model and it was built by Decathlon Tiny Homes in Texas. She has a monthly mortgage of only $500 and also pays $600 for the lot rent.
Having to pay $1,100 for a house is perhaps a dream for many people. The house is also close to everything that she needs, including the airports and the city. I would say that these tiny houses have lots of space and they also cost so much less. Those who do not mind the tiny living should really give them a chance.
