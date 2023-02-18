This Class C RV Is a Spacious Motorhome With Two Bedrooms and a Fully Equipped Kitchen

There comes a time in people’s lives when they realize that a happy life is not defined by worldly possessions. A lot of stuff just sits there looking pretty, not serving any purpose beyond a dopamine rush when shopping. As such, many are downsizing and starting to live in mobile homes.
Tiny homes and RVs are excellent when you want a smaller place to live. With less space comes less to clean and more time spent doing what you truly enjoy. RVs offer the perk of traveling anywhere you like. Depending on the type of RV you choose, they might be smaller than a tiny home.
Jennifer and her husband live full-time in a 31-ft (9.44-m) Class C RV. That designation means it was built on a truck chassis and is just spacious enough to fit anything that the family needs or wants. At the same time, it is small enough to be easily driven around.
The exterior has not been renovated, but they plan to change the roof and trims. For now, it still keeps its original paint and all the sidings that it came with.
Let's start with the most important part of a motorhome, the kitchen. For a family with kids, the kitchen has to be fully functional. It is a standard kitchen and was designed in white and black. It comes with an RV fridge, a gas cooktop, a convection microwave, a range, and a double-bowl sink.
Right next to the kitchen, we find the living room, which consists of a full-size couch. Contrary to what we usually see in a mobile home, this couch has no storage underneath, but there is a large open shelf right above the couch.
On the other side, the family arranged their office area. This space hosts a long desk with a computer, two ottomans with storage underneath that house the kitchen utensils, and a gaming chair. Just like in the living room, there is also a long open shelf above the desk for a modem hardwired into the RV and a sound system. The computer also acts as a small TV.
The kids' bedroom is located above the driver’s cabin. It comes with a one-person mattress and many black crates in which the daughter has all her clothes and other stuff. The downside is that, since it is placed so high above, she has to crawl to her bed.
The master bedroom is separated from the rest of the RV and is situated at the tail end. At first glance, it might not look like there is much space available. But we all know looks can be deceiving, and the amount of stuff present here serves to prove that.
A two-person bed is flanked by two wardrobes, with the one on the husband’s side a bit bigger. The family also built a few shelves in this space on which they added transparent containers fully packed with clothes.
A teensy-weensy round table and a wall-mounted TV somehow managed to be integrated into the bedroom. There are also books that are nicely placed on an open shelf cabinet above the bed. There are even some empty shelves for more.
full bathroom stands between the master bedroom and the living area. It is separated into two parts. The main part was designed in black and white and comes with a large shower cabin and a bathroom vanity with a bowl sink. This area does not have doors but is separated by a curtain on each side.
This is not the case with the toilet room. It is separated by a door that integrates a shoe container on the inside. It comes with a Nature’s Head composting toilet and a large cabinet. The cabinet is used to store half of Jennifer’s clothes, a hot water heater, medicine, and running gear.
Jennifer says there are both upsides and downsides to full-time living in an RV. The good parts are that these motorhomes are easier to purchase than tiny homes and come already hooked up to electricity and water. A downside is insulation, as the vehicles are usually made entirely of metal. This might be a problem when it is too hot or too cold.
