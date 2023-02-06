Airstream's Timeless Flying Cloud Is Juicier Than Ever for 2023: Still Boasts an Office

I'm not going to lie; when I first saw that the 2023 Flying Cloud travel trailers from Airstream are starting at around $95K, I had to dive deeper to find out, not realizing that this is Airstream we're talking about and that I would ultimately fall in love. Damn, not again!
Let's face it; Airstream has been around for longer than some of our grandparents. So, we can already start examining the 2023 Flying Cloud habitats knowing dang well that they will bring to light all the magic of this brand. However, this class of aluminum campers is different from the others to come out from under this brand's umbrella. So, to see what it's all about, we'll pretend we own one of these babies for the next few minutes or so.
Now, Airstream considers this as their most family-friendly model and the one with the most available floor plans. As they like to put it, "there's a 'just right' for everyone." This means that this lineup is suitable for families and groups ranging between four and eight folks. Furthermore, and what I enjoy most, is the fact that Airstream took the time to include a floor plan that tapers to the digital nomad or people that need the influence of nature and on-road living to unleash their workflow and creativity. To make things easier to follow, I'll pick the Office floor plan to showcase what's in store for this year's model.
Starting our way outward and towards the interior, the unmistakable look and feel of an Airstream is clearly palpable. The exterior panels and timeless rivet work this brand is known for are in place and send all the right messages to fellow camper owners. The always-present 270-degree windows at the front of each floor plan are also in place. However, depending on the unit you choose, those darkened windows will sit as a backdrop for either a bedroom or a dinette.
Two axles also hold up each habitat, and once you experience the interior, you'll understand why two axles are used; it's packed with goodies and an interior design that feels like a home and not a camper. The aluminum paneling may be the only aspect that hints at a different kind of home. Let's step inside, shall we?
However, no matter the mobile living space you finally end up settling on, all include a memory foam mattress in the main bedroom, handcrafted cabinetry to not only give off a sense of style but one that will last, and Ultraleather seating that "won't scratch or strain." I'm up for testing that statement with my rowdy gang of friends, and I bet you are too.
Yet, most people don't buy an Airstream for the fake leather but rather for the living spaces and the comfort features in place. After all, it can get nasty out there in the wild, and your travel trailer should be a refuge from it all. Aside from the impenetrable shell this brand is known for, you'll also find a
QuietStream climate control to keep cool in the summer and warm during colder months, entertainment options like a surround sound system and TV, and roller or blackout blinds for privacy. Don't worry; ample interior lighting is made possible with a solid electrical system. Storage, you say? Just look around; more than enough overhead bins and cabinets line the entire unit wherever possible.
travel trailer that my generation would actually enjoy living out of. It's fresh, minimalist, and at the same time, invites you to lounge around or whip up a meal; even the restroom comes across as one that needs to be experienced, if only for an extended weekend, a few days, or a few weeks.
At this point, your unit should be sitting in your favorite camper park or out in the wilderness somewhere. Some of your friends and family may be outside helping set up the campsite, some just taking a break from the road you just embarked upon. You, however, decided to keep an eye on things from your Flying Cloud while also cooking up a little snack until the grill is fired up. Appliances like a four-burner gas stove, tankless water heater, and large bowl sink help you unfurl your cooking skills like a five-star chef. With a vented hood, you'll make sure your home doesn't end up smelling like fried onions, and the fridge just sits there, keeping food crisp and ready.
At this point, your vacation is in full swing. You can either turn on that sound system I mentioned and catch the game, but because mobile living is all about spending time with family and friends in a world where you wake up to the sounds of birds chirping and not car horns, you decide to step outside via the rear hatch available in just a couple of the floor plans and get started on the evening's fire. Time to teach the kids what a s'more is.
