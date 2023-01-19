Thor Unveils the Riviera, a Brand-New Luxury Motorhome Fit for a King

The 2023 Florida RV SuperShow has officially kickstarted, offering outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to feast their eyes on incredible mobile habitats. There’s plenty to see at the Thor Motor Coach display, especially a brand-new Class A RV that “checks all the right boxes for your travels.” Meet the Riviera, a luxury apartment on wheels that has all the amenities you could possibly need.
The Riviera is built on a Freightliner XC-S straight rail chassis with a MORryde Atlas foundation. It has a Cummins ISB 6.7-liter engine capable of delivering 340 hp and 700Nm (516lb-ft) of torque. This diesel pusher has enough power to take you and your family on memorable trips, and it can put in the work to tow behind it 10,000 lbs (4,536 kgs).
The all-new RV is available in two different floor plans: 38RB and 39BH. We’re going to take a look at the smaller model, the 38RB, which is 21.4 ft (6.5 meters) long in and 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide. It might not sound like much, but the unit blows up in size when parked to allow up to six people to sleep in comfort.
There’s room for everyone and everything inside this Class A motorhome. The luxurious interior features a drop-down overhead bunk at the front that can accommodate two, as well as two swivel seats. Next to this area is a spacious living room equipped with theater seats and a sofa that converts into a bed. There’s also a TV that pops out from a countertop that’s placed right behind the sofa.
Of course, travelers will find numerous cabinets that provide ample storage throughout the living area. The kitchen is one of those areas that comes with tons of storage. It has numerous drawers and cabinets that owners can use for cookware and utensils. Not only that, but it’s equipped with large solid surface countertops, and it even has a pull-put kitchen island that increases the available countertop space.
You can truly cook up a storm there because you have everything you need: a two-burner induction cooktop, a convection microwave, a double sink, and a residential refrigerator. You also have a pop-up outlet, so you can plug in your coffee machine and enjoy a hot cup of coffee while gazing at the stunning views from the dinette.
There, you’ll find comfortable seats and a table that drops down to make a bed, providing additional sleeping space. The dinette features an electric fireplace as well that keeps the place warm and cozy when it’s cold outside.
The Riviera has a bath and a half. As you’d expected, the half bath is compact, but it has all the necessities. That includes a sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a standard toilet. Then you have the master bedroom, which feels incredibly spacious. It comes with a king-size bed, a big wardrobe, a closet, several upper cabinets, and a TV. It even has a space dedicated to a stackable washer and dryer.
At the rear is the other bathroom, which is definitely larger. It has tons of storage space, a sink, a generous shower, as well as a standard toilet. But it’s not just the interior that offers storage galore. The exterior has numerous compartments that are perfect for your outdoor equipment. Elsewhere, the Riviera features a 20-ft awning (6-meter) and an exterior TV.
