This 2005 Blue Bird Bus Has Been Converted Into a Lovely Off-Grid Motorhome

You are never too old to do what makes you happy, including downsizing. Living full-time in a tiny house or motorhome might sound weird at first. But seeing so many people shifting toward this lifestyle could mean that there is more to enjoy in life than having the biggest house in the city.
Tom and Jody were not fond of the nomad lifestyle at first. But that quickly changed after hearing so many wonderful stories from nomad people. Before buying a 35 ft (10.6 m) 2005 All-American Blue Bird bus, they sold their big house and moved into an apartment to start downsizing.
Getting older and not wanting to wait until they retire is what made them decide to live and travel on a school bus. They self-converted it into a fully functional house on wheels and have been on the road since July 31, 2022. Tom is a tall person, so before they could truly call this skoolie a home, they had to raise the roof by 20 inches (50.8 cm).
The exterior looks nothing like the original. Even the windows were changed into RV ones and got welded by Tom himself with a tiny bit of help from YouTube tutorials. The boring yellow color was changed to ocean blue and gray on the bottom side.
The back side of the bus has a 2 ft (0.6 m) garage-like space housing all the solar and electrical systems since this bus can also run off-grid. It comes with four 100-amp batteries and a 3,000-watt inverter. The solar power provided by this system is enough to run all the appliances. The couple say they never ran out of power.
Once you step inside, you can see that the owners have everything they would in a traditional house. Let's start with the driver’s cab, since this is the first area the couple can access from the outside. Here, they added a few cubbies above the cab and a mini-split that also runs off the solar panels.
This air conditioning system is a must in school buses. Since they are made of metal, the insulation is not the greatest.
On the opposite side of the dinette, we find the living room, which is equipped with a small bench couch crafted by Tom and his son. This bench can also extend and transform into a two-person bed.
Next in line is the kitchen. It comes with full-size cabinets and marble-like countertops. Since the couple is on the road most of the time, the cabinets and drawers were a huge problem. The solution that they found was to add RV latches, and until now, they have never opened while driving.
Tom likes to cook, so a practical kitchen was a must for them. It includes a four-burner stovetop, an oven, a fridge, a sink, a blender, and even a small grill.
The bathroom might be small, but it fits all the basics while still looking astonishing. It comes with a stone mosaic shower pan with a wonderful skylight above it and cedar walls. There is also a bathroom vanity with a bowl sink, a mirror, and a dehydrating toilet. The water comes from a 75-gallon (284-liter) tank and goes into a 65-gallon (246-liter) gray water tank.
The last room in this school bus is the master bedroom. Only a two-person bed could fit since there is not much space available. However, there is tons of space underneath the bed that has been transformed into a dresser. More storage is given by the raised floor. Since the deck-like floor has been raised by 1 ft (0.3 m), Tom could fit a few livewells.
motorhome or if you want to convert it yourself.
Getting older and not wanting to wait until they retire is what made them decide to live and travel on a school bus. They self-converted it into a fully functional house on wheels and have been on the road since July 31, 2022. Tom is a tall person, so before they could truly call this skoolie a home, they had to raise the roof by 20 inches (50.8 cm).
The exterior looks nothing like the original. Even the windows were changed into RV ones and got welded by Tom himself with a tiny bit of help from YouTube tutorials. The boring yellow color was changed to ocean blue and gray on the bottom side.
The back side of the bus has a 2 ft (0.6 m) garage-like space housing all the solar and electrical systems since this bus can also run off-grid. It comes with four 100-amp batteries and a 3,000-watt inverter. The solar power provided by this system is enough to run all the appliances. The couple say they never ran out of power.
Once you step inside, you can see that the owners have everything they would in a traditional house. Let's start with the driver’s cab, since this is the first area the couple can access from the outside. Here, they added a few cubbies above the cab and a mini-split that also runs off the solar panels.
This air conditioning system is a must in school buses. Since they are made of metal, the insulation is not the greatest.
On the opposite side of the dinette, we find the living room, which is equipped with a small bench couch crafted by Tom and his son. This bench can also extend and transform into a two-person bed.
Next in line is the kitchen. It comes with full-size cabinets and marble-like countertops. Since the couple is on the road most of the time, the cabinets and drawers were a huge problem. The solution that they found was to add RV latches, and until now, they have never opened while driving.
Tom likes to cook, so a practical kitchen was a must for them. It includes a four-burner stovetop, an oven, a fridge, a sink, a blender, and even a small grill.
The bathroom might be small, but it fits all the basics while still looking astonishing. It comes with a stone mosaic shower pan with a wonderful skylight above it and cedar walls. There is also a bathroom vanity with a bowl sink, a mirror, and a dehydrating toilet. The water comes from a 75-gallon (284-liter) tank and goes into a 65-gallon (246-liter) gray water tank.
The last room in this school bus is the master bedroom. Only a two-person bed could fit since there is not much space available. However, there is tons of space underneath the bed that has been transformed into a dresser. More storage is given by the raised floor. Since the deck-like floor has been raised by 1 ft (0.3 m), Tom could fit a few livewells.
motorhome or if you want to convert it yourself.