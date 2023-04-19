2023 Volvo VNL Custom Rig by ARI Legacy Sleepers Is the Fanciest Thing Ever

Luxury does not equal a large size, even though that's usually the norm. The bigger the mansion, the more luxurious it is; the larger the superyacht, the fancier it gets. In the case of this sleeper truck, we're talking about condensed luxury: a mansion within the most compact footprint.
Call it luxurious downsizing, and you wouldn't be wrong.
The industry has come a long way from the early sleeper cabs, which placed functionality over even the slightest degree of comfort. This sleeper cab is perhaps the best – and most impressive – example in this sense, rivaling a luxurious motorhome but within a much more compact footprint.
Most long-haul trucks feature sleeper units these days, and many of them are incredible, if compact, examples of how this segment of the industry has evolved. The Volvo VNL family is a good reference point: the largest model, the VNL 860, features a 77-inch (195.5-cm) sleeper that combines space, amenities, and comfort in one good-looking and spacious package.
That last part is not a slight to this type of mobile home: you expect such a compact unit to be focused mostly on functionality and not style, and this unit turns expectations on their head. This 2023 Volvo VNL is the exception that makes the rule: a 240-inch (610-cm) sleeper that packs a full-size residential kitchen, a dining area, the bedroom with entertainment options, a bathroom, and plenty of space to move around.
The unit is a custom one for a couple of truckers with experience both as drivers and in such custom rigs. ARI Legacy notes that Larry and Sarah "know exactly what they want," and it shows. If there were a competition for the fanciest sleeper truck, this one would be a winner. It even has a hidden garage designed with Larry's Harley-Davidson in mind.
You enter directly into the kitchen area: a proper, generously-sized space that rivals whatever you'd find in a large motorhome. With Corian countertops and a vintage-inspired bronze farm sink with black hardware for contrast, the kitchen features slide-out counters and a hidden cooktop, and a residential fridge and freezer combo. Glossy tile for the backsplash and the dark wood in the cabinets, with vintage hardware, add a very elegant, if somewhat fussy, touch to the place.
The bathroom is small and sits behind a barn door that matches the cabinetry. It's a wet one, with the shower over the toilet, but it still has a small sink on the side, so you won't have to wash your hands in the kitchen. That's the standard in most RV wet baths, but Larry and Sarah clearly wanted something different.
At the rear is the dining area, over which you fold down the queen-size bed at night, turning it into the bedroom. This space seems less cozy if you compare it to the amount of space available in the kitchen, but only until you notice the size of the mattress and the fact that there's a large-screen TV mounted at the foot of it. In other words, this area serves as both bedroom and lounge slash entertainment area.
Larry and Sarah went to the right place to get such an impressive rig. ARI Legacy Sleepers is a specialist company based in Shipshewana, IN, with a long history in conversions and custom projects, and featured both in the written press and on popular reality series. With this kind of fame and reputation comes a price to match: an ARI sleeper starts at $85,000 for a basic build and can go well over $200,000 for a fully-custom unit. We have a feeling that this one might've crossed that threshold, but hey, to each their own.
But not even the VNL 860 can hold a candle to this custom rig. It's also based on the VNL family but re-designed by ARI Legacy Sleepers so that it's bigger and fancier than any other sleeper you've seen. It might even be bigger and fancier than most people's homes. It's a whole apartment on the back of a truck, decked in fancy finishes and with such beautiful, elegant touches that you'll be surprised someone even thought of putting them in a sleeper.
The sleeper sits on a 378-inch (960-cm) wheelbase, decked in polished metal with light accents throughout. This big boi is a stunner from the outside and inside, starting with the custom paintjob in maroon and navy blue. But it's inside where the real showing off happens.
This is a tiny, very luxurious home hidden at the back of a truck. With a bit of effort in the direction of downsizing, it could work as more than just a temporary home on the road. Perhaps the best part is that no one would be able to guess how awesome it is from the outside. It’s a luxury penthouse on wheels, hiding in plain sight.
