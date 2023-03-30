Wild Romotow Rotating Trailer Is Finally Here: The Ultimate Glamping RV

One of the wildest, most promising, and most awesome-looking RV concepts of all times has finally reached production stage. The Romotow T8 trailer, described by the designing firm as “the ultimate caravan,” still lives up to the hype generated by its introduction as a digital concept.
To paraphrase old Rose from Titanic, it’s been 10 long years since that happened. In 2012, New Zealand design and architecture firm W2 introduced the concept for the Romotow, a trailer inspired by the design of a USB flash, featuring an automated mechanism that would swing out a portion of living area, expanding the available floorspace by as much as 70 percent.
The concept generated such a warm response that W2 decided it would bring it into production form. When we covered it in 2019, the plan was for the production model to be revealed the following year, but we all know how awful 2020 turned out to be. Said awfulness now in the past, W2 has unveiled the production model of the trailer – and it’s just as impressive and just as wild as the concept.
The production model, which officially goes by the name Romotow T8, is showcased in the two videos available at the bottom of the page. One shows the automatic folding mechanism, which brings the T8 from camp to travel model in under a minute by a simple press of a button, while the other is a full walkthrough video, including of the minimalist, elegant interior.
Once you reach camp and you detach and level the trailer, press a button and the entire living section slides forward and then swivels outwards to 90 degrees, forming a T-shaped basecamp. Instead of walking out onto grass or under an awning, the T8 offers you your very own elevated patio, which can be furnished optionally with a fold-down built-in grill and a basic outdoor kitchen, patio furniture, and canvas screens to keep the elements and the bugs outside.
The interior is up to par with whatever high expectations you might have formed from seeing the fold-out process. You walk directly into the kitchen, which is offered in two floorplans, either with one or two islands, depending on how many people you’ll be traveling with and the size of the fridge. Either model is fully-equipped with a cooktop and sink, and plenty of counter surface for meal prep.
The bathroom is located behind the kitchen, in the center of the trailer. It’s a dry one, with a separate shower and a cassette toilet, and a small sink with vanity. The bedroom is at the opposite end, behind a pocket privacy door, and can be configured with a queen-size or a double bed. A large wardrobe offers plenty of storage.
The T8 sits on a 9.2-meter (30.5-foot) dual-axle trailer, and is rated 3,400 kg (7,495 lbs) for gross weight. Power comes from a 395 W solar panel array on the roof and a 200-Ah lithium battery, but both can be upgraded as optionals for extended autonomy. The standard package includes a water and space heater, insulation, and 300-liter (80-gallon) fresh and gray water tanks, and you can add optional AC and a variety of entertainment options, including wall-mounted smart TVs, multi-zone Fusion system, or an outdoor projector to really make the most of that gorgeous deck.
Unspecified “premium” materials are also offered as optionals. W2 has been teasing these options in photos and renders, including a carbon fiber sink bowl for the bathroom, or a carbon fiber large dining table for the dinette area. If you really want to flex.
Since deliveries will probably be limited to New Zealand at first, here’s the only way the rest of the world can enjoy such a unique glamping RV.
