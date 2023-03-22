The ‘60s Glastron Motorhome: A “Space-Age” Fiberglass RV with Everything Onboard

The insane popularity of alternative, preferably mobile living solutions might be new, but humanity’s obsession with this lifestyle is anything but. Mobile homes have been a fixture since the advent of the automobile, and few others are as representative of the decade they were born in as the Glastron Motorhome.
What can be more illustrative for the late ‘60s – early ‘70s years than fiberglass and florals? The Glastron Motorhome had them both, and planned to start a revolution with them, one that would ultimately bring luxury to every family vacation. The Glastron Motorhome was a Dodge-based luxury RV with all the creature comforts of a proper home, enhanced safety and a relatively compact form factor, with “the finest space-age styling.” That last part is from one of the official brochures and is typical of the space optimism of the time.
If the name Glastron rings familiar, it probably has nothing to do with the Motorhome. Glastron is an old U.S.-based boatmaker and one of the first proponents of fiberglass hulls, which turned it into a revolutionary and oftentimes record-breaking company. Glastron boats are famous beyond the boating industry, having been featured in several major films, including the 1966 Batman and the TV series, and the James Bond film Live and Let Die and Moonraker.
The Motorhome came to be in the late ‘60s, after the company had branched out into houseboats and snowmobiles, when founders Bob Hammond and Hugh Halff wanted to do an RV and were looking for a partner to build it with. Not content with what they found, they decided Glastron would build it themselves – and that they did for the next few years, with some 50 units produced during this time.
Dodge M-300 chassis, with a 318 cubic-inch V8 engine (upgradable to a 413 cubic-inch premium one) rated for 212 hp @4,000 RPM and mated to a Load Flite 3-speed automatic transmission.
The outer body was one-piece hand-laid fiberglass, on top of a safety steel cage built specifically for this project. Both were a “Glastron first” and promised occupants extra strength, safety, and durability, which was a good thing considering six people were supposed to live and travel inside. This was another thing that the Motorhome boasted over competitor vehicles: large accommodation and fancy features, in an RV that was only inches longer than a luxury car. And here we thought the idea of downsizing was mostly a product of the 2020 international health crisis!
The Glastron Motorhome was less than 21 feet in total length, yet offered standing height inside and a generously-specced interior. As noted above, as many as six people could sleep inside, but at least a couple of them had to be kids, to fit into the fold-down bunk beds. But even compared to a modern-day RV, the Glastron was well equipped, from the standard features that included a full kitchen and a bathroom, and generous storage, to the optionals that rendered it perfect for extended travel, or even full-time living on the road.
The dinette converted into mom and dad’s bedroom, while four more people (again, preferably kids) could sleep on the bunk beds in the rear. You also got plenty of deep cabinets and drawers, a full-length mirror, air-conditioning and heating, vents, a deck on the roof, foam insulation throughout, swivel front seats, and the possibility to add a generator, an exterior luggage rack, or an FM radio and speaker, or 8-track stereo tape player. Groovy, baby!
“It takes nerve to start a revolution!” Glastron said when it introduced the Motorhome. We’re not sure whether they started anything with it, but this boxy RV with fancy features is now a cult icon, so there’s that.
