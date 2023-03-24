Gooseneck Nomad Tiny House from Minimaliste Is All About All-Season, Off-Grid Downsizing

Hit the road, Jack, but don’t leave the family behind. And slip off the map, if that’s your thing.
Downsizing full-time and leading a more mobile and completely off-grid life can still be a comfortable, almost luxurious experience, if you know where to look. Minimaliste will have you look in their general direction.
Minimaliste is a Canada-based maker of tiny homes and ADUs (accessory dwelling units) for a variety of needs and budgets. In recent years, they’ve earned a reputation for delivering solid and high-quality mobile homes that are both all-season and off-grid, so ideal for full-time residences and non-stop traveling. The latest model is also all these things, and the largest of the bunch: the Nomad 5th Wheel, also called the Gooseneck Nomad.
The name really says it all: this is a tiny house that sits on a twin axle trailer with a gooseneck configuration, and it’s an upgrade over existing 24- and 28-foot (7.3- and 8.5-meter) Nomad models. The upgrade consists in a much larger living space, which, in turn, means a higher capacity for accommodation or simply more space for a family home.
mobile home. The Gooseneck Nomad is even more perfect, if you’ll allow the (incorrect) phrasing because it adds a living room slash third sleeping area to the same layout, as well as some minor upgrades in terms of finishes. Even better, it does all this while remaining road-legal and still easy to tow, with the right vehicle.
The Gooseneck Nomad is 30.5 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and 12.5 feet high, so that’s 9.2 meters by 2.6 meters by 3.8 meters, tipping the scales at 14,000 lbs (6.350 kg), depending on options. The axles are rated for 16,000 lbs (7,257 kg), so you needn’t worry about weight, on the condition the towing vehicle is up for the job.
As Minimaliste puts it, whether you plan to use it for regular travels or as a typical park model, the Gooseneck Nomad is perfect for the job. It’s also luxurious, but in a more rugged, restrained way, with plenty of practicality infused.
The futon in the living area can become a double bed at night, and standard features include a wall mount for the TV, so you can use this space as an entertainment lounge as well. The kitchen is up next, with full-size residential Furrion appliances, a flat-profile double steel sink, plenty of storage, and even an optional dishwasher. A washer-dryer can also be integrated into the furniture, but it’s replaced in this unit by a separate freezer, while a weapons safe stands in the place of the wardrobe.
The dining area opposite the kitchen block now offers a two-bench arrangement instead of the U-shaped seating, and can also turn into a small bed at night, perfect for two kids or one adult. The bathroom is on the left side as well, with a tub shower with PVC marble effect walls, a small sink with vanity and medicine cabinet, and a standard flushing toilet.
not cramped. You won’t be feeling like Dracula crawling out of his coffin at dusk when you get out of bed. At least, that’s the promise Minimaliste makes to every customer.
The highlight of the Gooseneck Nomad, besides the obvious one of offering more space for the family, is that it’s highly customizable. If you have the budget for your dream tiny home, you can use the layout of the Gooseneck as a starting point, adding or removing features until you get it just right.
Speaking of budget, consider that Minimaliste is a premium builder. All entries in the Nomad series are all-season rated and fitted for off-grid capabilities, including solar systems and large holding tanks, so they’re priced to match. The Gooseneck Nomad, for instance, starts at US$97,500, in line with other luxury gooseneck-style tinies.
