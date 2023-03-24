autoevolution

Gooseneck Nomad Tiny House from Minimaliste Is All About All-Season, Off-Grid Downsizing

• By:
Hit the road, Jack, but don’t leave the family behind. And slip off the map, if that’s your thing.
The Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possible 20 photos
Photo: Minimaliste (Composite)
The Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possibleThe Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family-sized, off-grid, all-season tiny living possible
Downsizing full-time and leading a more mobile and completely off-grid life can still be a comfortable, almost luxurious experience, if you know where to look. Minimaliste will have you look in their general direction.

Minimaliste is a Canada-based maker of tiny homes and ADUs (accessory dwelling units) for a variety of needs and budgets. In recent years, they’ve earned a reputation for delivering solid and high-quality mobile homes that are both all-season and off-grid, so ideal for full-time residences and non-stop traveling. The latest model is also all these things, and the largest of the bunch: the Nomad 5th Wheel, also called the Gooseneck Nomad.

The name really says it all: this is a tiny house that sits on a twin axle trailer with a gooseneck configuration, and it’s an upgrade over existing 24- and 28-foot (7.3- and 8.5-meter) Nomad models. The upgrade consists in a much larger living space, which, in turn, means a higher capacity for accommodation or simply more space for a family home.

The Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family\-sized, off\-grid, all\-season tiny living possible
Photo: Minimaliste
The Nomad was already a perfect tiny home, if your idea of perfection involves off-grid travels and all-season living in a mobile home. The Gooseneck Nomad is even more perfect, if you’ll allow the (incorrect) phrasing because it adds a living room slash third sleeping area to the same layout, as well as some minor upgrades in terms of finishes. Even better, it does all this while remaining road-legal and still easy to tow, with the right vehicle.

The Gooseneck Nomad is 30.5 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and 12.5 feet high, so that’s 9.2 meters by 2.6 meters by 3.8 meters, tipping the scales at 14,000 lbs (6.350 kg), depending on options. The axles are rated for 16,000 lbs (7,257 kg), so you needn’t worry about weight, on the condition the towing vehicle is up for the job.

As Minimaliste puts it, whether you plan to use it for regular travels or as a typical park model, the Gooseneck Nomad is perfect for the job. It’s also luxurious, but in a more rugged, restrained way, with plenty of practicality infused.

The Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family\-sized, off\-grid, all\-season tiny living possible
Photo: Minimaliste
Finished in black vertical steel sheets and contrasting faux wood steel cladding, the Gooseneck comes standard with an automated folding steel deck in the rear, for the entrance. Sliding glass doors or more traditional French doors give way directly into the living room, which, in the case of the custom unit presented in the video at the bottom of the page, comes with anchoring points because it will double as a motorcycle garage in travel mode.

The futon in the living area can become a double bed at night, and standard features include a wall mount for the TV, so you can use this space as an entertainment lounge as well. The kitchen is up next, with full-size residential Furrion appliances, a flat-profile double steel sink, plenty of storage, and even an optional dishwasher. A washer-dryer can also be integrated into the furniture, but it’s replaced in this unit by a separate freezer, while a weapons safe stands in the place of the wardrobe.

The dining area opposite the kitchen block now offers a two-bench arrangement instead of the U-shaped seating, and can also turn into a small bed at night, perfect for two kids or one adult. The bathroom is on the left side as well, with a tub shower with PVC marble effect walls, a small sink with vanity and medicine cabinet, and a standard flushing toilet.

The Minimaliste Gooseneck Nomad makes family\-sized, off\-grid, all\-season tiny living possible
Photo: Minimaliste
The bedroom is now located in the gooseneck area, accessible by means of a small removable ladder and offering dual cabinets on each side. Unlike the smaller Nomad units, this one has extra windows, all of them awning with the exception of one ingress window in the bedroom. There is no standing height here, just like you don’t get standing height in tinies with a loft configuration, but it’s not cramped. You won’t be feeling like Dracula crawling out of his coffin at dusk when you get out of bed. At least, that’s the promise Minimaliste makes to every customer.

The highlight of the Gooseneck Nomad, besides the obvious one of offering more space for the family, is that it’s highly customizable. If you have the budget for your dream tiny home, you can use the layout of the Gooseneck as a starting point, adding or removing features until you get it just right.

Speaking of budget, consider that Minimaliste is a premium builder. All entries in the Nomad series are all-season rated and fitted for off-grid capabilities, including solar systems and large holding tanks, so they’re priced to match. The Gooseneck Nomad, for instance, starts at US$97,500, in line with other luxury gooseneck-style tinies.

Video thumbnail
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram
Minimaliste Minimaliste Nomad gooseneck tiny tiny house luxury downsizing mobile home luxury RV
About the author: Elena Gorgan
Elena Gorgan profile photo

Elena has been writing for a living since 2006 and, as a journalist, she has put her double major in English and Spanish to good use. She covers automotive and mobility topics like cars and bicycles, and she always knows the shows worth watching on Netflix and friends.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories