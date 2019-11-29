Romotow Trailer-Camper Has In-Built Patio for the Ultimate Chill Experience

If you’re going to ditch the comforts of your own home for a life on the road, why not try and take the same comforts with you? It’s a win-win scenario. That’s the idea behind the Romotow trailer-camper, a mobile home like no other.
The Romotow has been in the works and in the news cycle since 2012, and will continue to do so at least until next year, when it’s expected to go into production. Progress on it is detailed on social media, with the team behind the New Zealand design house W2 keeping interested buyers in the loop every step of the way.
Romotow is not like your traditional caravan because it was designed to be at least 70 percent more spacious than one. Inspired by the design of a swiveling USB flash drive, it moves forward and then rotates outwards by 90 degrees, into a T-frame that adds an actual patio with enough room to hold a table for 4 and an in-built grille.
The patio adds 70 percent more floor space. Decked with synthetic teak, the patio can offer protection from the elements with clip-on fabric screens and a roll-out sun awning, making al fresco family get-togethers possible in any type of weather.
The actual caravan brings 290 square feet of living space, divided between a bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom and a considerable living space area that can be turned into a second bedroom, if need be. The chassis is made of light carbon fiber and the body of composites, which brings down the weight of the trailer and translates into improved gas mileage for the tow vehicle.
The roof of the 30-foot-long caravan is covered with solar panels that will feed the 400 Ah battery, further reducing maintenance costs. That last part can’t be stressed enough: W2 estimates the concept camper will retail for about $350,000, so you’ll want to recoup as much of that money as possible.
