Apocalypse-Ready Sprinter Van Conversion Blends Striking Aesthetics With Deluxe Features

The pandemic has impacted society and pushed people to explore (willingly or not) other types of lifestyles. For instance, many embraced the van life as opportunities of working remotely have become increasingly common. Although the pandemic was far from an apocalypse (though it might’ve been just as scary at times), it motivated people to find ways of living that are not so dependent on society. Today, I’m taking a look at the Apocalypse Mobile, a camper van conversion enabling you to comfortably live off-grid, even if the world were to crumble around you.
Photo: Jarrod Tocci / YouTube Screenshot
Being an avid apocalypse and zombie movie fan, as soon as I saw this camper van, I knew I had to check it out. The recent The Last of Us series is a science fiction work, but it has one of the most plausible takes on a zombie outbreak we’ve seen so far. This van conversion would thrive even in The Last of Us world – let’s take a look at it.

We found this fabulous creation on the Jarrod Tocci YouTube channel, whose host met up with Shane, the owner and seller of the Apocalypse Mobile, a 2021 4x4 Mercedes Sprinter camper van conversion. All it takes is one look, and you’ll discover it has a “zombie-killer vibe,” as Shane described.

The vehicle’s exterior boasts a rugged aesthetic with a black and gray wrap. Its construction is genuinely all-inclusive, as it’s complete with many pricey yet practical features. For instance, it has an agile off-road suspension connected to Black Rhyno wheels with upgraded tires. Furthermore, it has high-end Backwoods mods, roof racks, and a Fiamma awning. It’s equipped with premium elements you don’t often find on van conversions.

Toward the front, a massive bumper is perfect for “mowing down” zombies. It also features a 12,000 lb. (5,443 kg) winch, useful when tackling challenging off-road environments. There’s a huge rack and 600 W solar panels on the roof.

Apocalypse\-Ready Sprinter Van Conversion
Photo: Jarrod Tocci / YouTube Screenshot
Although the van’s construction and exterior are impressive enough on their own, the interior is where you’ll understand how luxurious this van truly is.

Before we get into it, I’d like to point out that the owner went the extra mile to ensure his van had a genuinely premium feel. For instance, he worked with professional woodworkers to create a custom look for the interior, and you can tell. So, let’s get into it.

As soon as you slide the door open, you’ll discover what I just mentioned, the beautiful wood finish. I especially dig the ceiling, which was built to complement the square-shaped LED lights. Shane used teak flooring for the entire van, except for the ceiling, which has Western Red Cedar wood. The square motif is also identifiable in other design elements, such as the cabinet handles. I love the modern and deluxe styling Shane created for the inside of the van.

The interior has a similar layout to what you usually see in camper vans, only the countertop doesn’t extend and take up part of the entrance. Instead, Shane opted for a fold-out table to leave ample open space behind the door.

Apocalypse\-Ready Sprinter Van Conversion
Photo: Jarrod Tocci / YouTube Screenshot
Right ahead, there’s a bench setup with a swivel table. Interestingly enough, there’s a huge chest freezer housed under the bench. The rest of the space was used to integrate a sliding composting toilet, which can be pulled into the shower. Above the bench, you’ll find two large storage spaces in the form of cabinets.

The shower space is spacious enough to comfortably care for your daily hygiene needs. The sliding toilet setup is something we’ve seen on other campers, and it’s a great way to maximize the available space.

Opposite the shower area, you’ll find the kitchen – it doesn’t have that much counter space, but it should be enough for cooking meals for two people. Other features include a large sink, an electric stove, and a reverse osmosis water filter. The kitchen’s wall blends lime wash with teak tiles, which further builds on the van’s natural aesthetic and perfectly complements its color scheme.

Before we move on to the bedroom, let me tell you more about the van’s utilities. It features a heating system, and the controls for the electrical systems are neatly integrated into the wall next to the bench. The heater system automatically adjusts, depending on your altitude, up to 10,000 feet (3,048 meters). You’ll also find a 24 V colling system with 12,000 BTUs. What’s impressive is that Shane engineered the electrical system to run cooling for about 13-14 hours non-stop.

Apocalypse\-Ready Sprinter Van Conversion
Photo: Jarrod Tocci / YouTube Screenshot
To get into the bedroom, you’ll first have to pull a small drawer, which serves both as a step and storage space for shoes. You’ll discover an almost queen-size bed, allowing even taller people to sleep comfortably. Under the bed is the garage, which is accessible from both the interior and the rear of the van. This is where the crazy electrical systems are integrated – there are two 3,000 W inverters and three 24 V batteries with a little more than 16 kWh of power. Not only does the van come with massive electrical capabilities, but everything is integrated in such a well-organized way.

Opposite the electrical system are the water systems. They comprise a 35-gallon (32-liter) over-wheel tank, a 4.5-gallon (17-kg) hot water tank, and a filtration system.

A key detail about this van is that Shane properly insulated it – he used LizardSkin Ceramic Insulation, a premium choice for heat and sound insulation. Then, he filled everything that remained in the walls with Polyiso rigid foam instead of typical spray foam, which Shane doesn’t recommend for vans.

Shane and his team designed and built this van as a custom project. However, the client changed plans and decided to sell the van. It has around 11,000 miles (about 17,702 km) on the clock, is still under warranty, and is looking for a new owner. Although I can’t give you an exact price tag, it’ll surely be over $200,000 (almost €184,000). Given that it’s built on a 2021 4x4 Mercedes Sprinter and has a carefully thought-out design with many premium features, I’d say it’s a fair price.

Video thumbnail
