This Gorgeous Two-Bedroom Tiny With a Deck Is Packed With Clever Design Solutions

Living in a tiny home is mostly about downsizing, but the enhanced mobility actually encourages stronger connections with the outdoors, for a greater feeling of freedom. Tiny living isn’t just for daring individuals. More and more families are finding that a house on wheels can become the perfect home. This two-loft design created in New Zealand is closer to perfection than most.
Chris Morrison and Eve Macfarlane were once one of the young couples in New Zealand who found themselves forced to find a better alternative to the conventional housing market. Together, they designed and built their own home, which would become their first adventure in the land of tiny living. From there, they went on to build a successful business, doing the same for people in similar predicaments.
This is one of the things that make Raglan Tiny Homes so popular – Chris and Eve know what families need in a tiny house, because they experienced that themselves. Simply called Indi’s, the model that’s specifically created as a family home includes all the inviting features of traditional houses, with the added benefits of mobility and sustainability.
The team at Raglan Tiny Homes is big on the indoor/outdoor flow, and it shows. Indi’s opens up to the world (and to natural surroundings) in the best way. Not only are its windows generously-sized and beautifully-framed, but they boast a bi-fold design. By simply folding them into each other, the space opens up entirely, for a burst of fresh air and amazing views.
Cross-ventilation windows serve a similar purpose in the home’s two loft bedrooms. But they also come with a delightful perk. An optional skylight can open them up even more, and discretely close, completely automatically, if the weather gets bad. Sounds like magic? It’s thanks to the modern, solar-powered design. Only a push of a button is needed to open up the bedroom to the sky, and then the skylight can close on its own if it starts raining.
Unlike some tiny homes meant for families, Indi’s loft bedrooms are equally comfortable. Both are big enough to fit in either a generous bed, or twin beds, which allows a highly-flexible configuration. One of them is closed in with a cavity slider door, while the other one is built with a safety screen. Both the door and the screen are made of microcarpa wood, and help make the loft areas safer without cluttering the space.
A similar cavity sliding door is used for the bathroom, located at one end of the house, on the ground floor. You might be surprised to find a full-size shower and an elegant vanity, plus another generous window.
Plus, there’s even more storage available in the living room, where a large, U-shaped seating arrangement takes center stage. Unlike other tiny home living areas, there’s enough room here for the whole family to spend time together. If needed, this piece of furniture can even be converted into an additional bed.
The same versatility is noticeable in the kitchen. The breakfast bar is a commonly-used solution for small spaces, because it can also easily be used as a desk, while the elegant countertop (also made of macrocarpa wood) provides plenty of room for preparing meals. Top-quality appliances are perfectly integrated, together with the wooden cabinets, so that the space is kept clutter-free.
The best thing about this deck is that it’s appropriate for any weather. It’s not only built with a sold roof, but it’s also designed to attach to the home in a way that creates a watertight zone between them. This way, even on those rainy days, the deck is still as inviting. And, to make it even more family-friendly, this cool deck is built from natural hardwood, with no chemical treatment.
And here’s another thing you don’t get to see with most tiny homes. Both the tiny home and the deck module can fit on the same trailer and travel together.
As for the price, the beautiful Indi’s starts at NZD $190,000 (around $118,000) with the trailer included. You can also get the deck module for an extra NZD $20,000 ($12,400) or more, depending on the final size. With or without the deck, Indi’s is ready to hit the road and prove that dream homes on wheels are a real thing.
