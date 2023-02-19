The Rook Tiny House Looks Like a Studio Apartment With Moody Industrial Aesthetic

The tiny living trend is here to stay, and as the market is saturated with waves of standard models offering run-of-the-mill features, sometimes it isn’t easy to find a custom tiny home to stand out. Nonetheless, there still are gems waiting to be discovered among the crowd that would make you want to sell everything you own and embark on a tiny living journey. Such is this modern industrial tiny home on wheels in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that was custom built to suit the owner’s needs and personality.
Named the Rook, this stunning tiny dwelling was built for a modern man who wanted to continue to enjoy the comforts of urban living but lead a nomadic life. It was crafted by Wind River Tiny Homes in 2016 and features a rugged, moody industrial aesthetic that is carried from the exquisite details of the exterior to the entire interior design. From the black, imposing exterior to the rustic wainscoting and vintage lighting inside, the Rook is full of custom features that make it truly unique.
The industrial-chic abode is 22 feet (6.7 meters) long and offers about 187 square feet (17.4 square meters) of living space on the ground floor, plus two lofts, so it’s a rather compact tiny home. However, functionally, the Rook includes everything a single person might need to live comfortably and features an open and well-designed floor plan. Clever space-saving ideas, like a cantilevered loft, floating stairs, and a bump-out window seat, help make the most of the available square footage.
The neat exterior of the house is covered with seamlessly installed black vertical panels and exposed stainless steel screws that pop out against the dark backdrop and fit perfectly with the overall modern design. The window frames are also jet black in color, which makes them blend well with the exterior walls.
open-plan kitchen/living area. The first thing you will notice is that this space is very masculine and moody, with the industrial aesthetic taking front stage.
Stepping inside, you’ll see plenty of industrial touches, like dark tones, an exposed brick veneer wall, floating rebar steps, and a slew of raw steel accents throughout. The dimmable lighting accentuates the high-design finishes, and herringbone hardwood floors tie it all together.
What could be considered the living room includes multiple long open shelves for books, photo frames, and different interior décor items. A folding desk is attached to the custom pipe bookshelf for when the owner needs to work, and the bump-out window seat flanked by additional shelves replaces the conventional sofa you would normally find in this area. Additional storage is provided by a proper cabinet. All of these items are made of dark brown wood, giving the space a rustic feel.
The kitchen comes outfitted with all the main appliances, including a four-burner cooktop, a full-size fridge, and a sink. It also features shaker-style cabinets with custom concrete countertops, open shelving, a custom spice rack, and plenty of storage to keep everything neat and organized. Next to the sink, there is also a small peninsula bar with seating for two.
The bedroom is situated in one of the lofts - the one you can access via the floating stairs - and is spacious enough to fit a king-size bed and a few built-in storage shelves.
On the opposite side of the tiny home, you will find the secondary loft that functions as a utility room. This space includes even more built-in pipe shelves, a washer and dryer machine, as well as the system’s hub for easy maintenance. The solar inverter, tankless hot water heater, and breaker box are also in this loft.
The high ceilings with authentic brick veneer make the interior look more spacious than it is. But though the house may be compact at just 22’ long, it can surely be used as a full-time residence thanks to its clever design.
We can confidently say that the Rook fully represents what the tiny house movement was built on - minimalism and downsizing so that you can focus on what truly matters and have a better appreciation for the world around you.
