Mean, Lean 1993 Chevy Silverado C/K Is an OBS That Went From Rendering to Reality

When dealing with high-value stuff, it usually doesn't matter if the virtue is material or sentimental. Sometimes, things are just priceless – even if others see them as nothing but metal, plastic, and rubber bundles. And that is also valid for iconic automotive series like the Chevy C/K trucks.
Born as the successor for the aptly named Task Force, the Chevrolet and GMC C/K series of trucks were produced by the GM subsidiaries for more than 40 model years between 1960 and 2002. Naturally, that was more than enough time for some people to get born in them, take their first adolescent loves to the cinema, marry and have kids while hauling stuff in them, or even retire at the little family farm or big ranch and adequately use their workhorse skills. In a nutshell, the C/Ks were representative of more than a generation of buyers.
And that had a lasting impact, with people still being passionate about the four generations of C/K greatness created between 1960 and 1966, 1967 and 1972, 1973 and 1991, plus 1988 to 2002. Naturally, the terms of affection have reached far and wide – from nicknames to classic truck restorations and from derelict barn finds to motorsport-focused restomods. Speaking of the latter, it seems that some examples know how to intertwine the fabric of reality with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
This is also the case with Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist behind the personalizatuauto label on social media, who takes us on a fresh journey of OBS-based rendering-to-reality discovery. But before we start, what is OBS? Well, the abbreviation is either 'old body style' or 'original body style,' depending on who you ask. And since the term got coined by unofficial C/K enthusiasts rather than General Motors' head honchos themselves, the criteria for OBS trucks are decidedly loose. Though usually, it applies to 1990s trucks from before the arrival of the GMT800-based first-generation Chevy Silverado.
So, as far as we are concerned, this fourth-gen C/K from the 1993 model year is most likely a true OBS Silverado, even if it does not look or act like one anymore. Instead, it went from rendering to reality mostly unchanged, as Rustic Nail & Co - Hot Rods' latest build project. And it enabled the owner, Kyle Cochran, to fulfill his long-life dream of joining the ranks of the Pro Touring Truck Shootout competition. And it's certainly a nice perk to see the initial project from before the build even started, all dressed up and ready to rumble – in CGI.
Over there, it is easy to witness the changes – the OBS Chevy was lowered, the wheels got tucked inside the wheel wells, the tires and aftermarket wheels screamed of contemporaneity, and the side exhaust outlets hinted that something crazy was going on under the black hood. Sure, the real truck restomod did not turn out precisely the same, as some changes were made to address issues that probably arose on the spot. And, if you want to follow the entire story from the beginning, that is easy-peasy because if you follow through the second post embedded below, you will reach the RNC page where all the work in progress was documented over the past couple of months. Enjoy!
And that had a lasting impact, with people still being passionate about the four generations of C/K greatness created between 1960 and 1966, 1967 and 1972, 1973 and 1991, plus 1988 to 2002. Naturally, the terms of affection have reached far and wide – from nicknames to classic truck restorations and from derelict barn finds to motorsport-focused restomods. Speaking of the latter, it seems that some examples know how to intertwine the fabric of reality with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
This is also the case with Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist behind the personalizatuauto label on social media, who takes us on a fresh journey of OBS-based rendering-to-reality discovery. But before we start, what is OBS? Well, the abbreviation is either 'old body style' or 'original body style,' depending on who you ask. And since the term got coined by unofficial C/K enthusiasts rather than General Motors' head honchos themselves, the criteria for OBS trucks are decidedly loose. Though usually, it applies to 1990s trucks from before the arrival of the GMT800-based first-generation Chevy Silverado.
So, as far as we are concerned, this fourth-gen C/K from the 1993 model year is most likely a true OBS Silverado, even if it does not look or act like one anymore. Instead, it went from rendering to reality mostly unchanged, as Rustic Nail & Co - Hot Rods' latest build project. And it enabled the owner, Kyle Cochran, to fulfill his long-life dream of joining the ranks of the Pro Touring Truck Shootout competition. And it's certainly a nice perk to see the initial project from before the build even started, all dressed up and ready to rumble – in CGI.
Over there, it is easy to witness the changes – the OBS Chevy was lowered, the wheels got tucked inside the wheel wells, the tires and aftermarket wheels screamed of contemporaneity, and the side exhaust outlets hinted that something crazy was going on under the black hood. Sure, the real truck restomod did not turn out precisely the same, as some changes were made to address issues that probably arose on the spot. And, if you want to follow the entire story from the beginning, that is easy-peasy because if you follow through the second post embedded below, you will reach the RNC page where all the work in progress was documented over the past couple of months. Enjoy!