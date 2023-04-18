2025 Lamborghini Huracan Replacement Imagined With Revuelto Styling Cues

Lamborghini has recently unleashed its first series-production supercar with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Aventador-succeeding Revuelto. The Raging Bull of Sant'Agata Bolognese deserves a standing ovation for keeping the naturally-aspirated V12 alive for its all-new flagship, but alas, Lamborghini prepares for the all-electric future as well.
The Urus will inevitably go electric, with the switch to zero-emission propulsion expected to happen in 2029. The first-generation Urus will pave the way with plug-in hybrid assistance for its twin-turbocharged V8, which is shared with a number of Volkswagen Group brands.
Lamborghini also plans to roll out a modern-day Espada no later than 2028, namely an electric 2+2 gran turismo with seating for at least four peeps. The Huracan is due a ground-up redesign in 2024 for the 2025 model year, and obviously enough, it's going plug-in hybrid for a number of reasons. Two stand out more than the rest.
On the one hand, Lamborghini wants to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. But more importantly, everyone and their dog has gone plug-in hybrid in the relentless search for better performance in a straight line and better handling in the twisties. Ferrari and McLaren come to mind with the twin-turbocharged V6 plug-in hybrids marketed under the 296 and Artura monikers.
Masterfully imagined with Revuelto styling cues by Estonia-based pixel artist Siim Parn, the Huracan-replacing supercar isn't going to downsize to six cylinders. The all-new supercar's platform can easily accommodate a naturally-aspirated V10 like the outgoing 5.2, but alas, there are growing indications of a twin-turbo V8 with a displacement of 4.0 liters. Not the Porsche-Audi V8 of the Urus, but a different mill that's reportedly capable of redlining at 10,000 rpm.
Chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann told journalists during a preview event of the Revuelto that it's a plug-in hybrid affair, in line with Lamborghini's plan to electrify all three model lines. Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr didn't confirm the exact number of cylinders, but did tease us by mentioning between six and 12 cylinders. Considering that Audi is bidding farewell to the internal combustion-engined R8, it wouldn't make too much sense to keep the 5.2-liter V10 in production for the Huracan-replacing supercar.
While it may be expensive to develop the aforementioned twin-turbo V8, fewer cylinders and less displacement equal better fuel economy and reduced emissions. The way a force-fed engine develops torque at low RPMs is also noteworthy. While it may not have that certain something of the V10, the eight-cylinder lump is more than appropriate in this application due to its redline.
Going for two fewer cylinders isn't a sacrilege either because Lambo has a history of entry-level models powered by V8s, beginning with the Urraco. If the yet-to-be-named replacement of the Huracan looks anything like the render below, it will certainly steal customers away from both the Prancing Horse and McLaren.
