New Lamborghini Huracan 60th Anniversary Editions Are Absolute Gems

Lamborghini continues its 60th-anniversary celebrations by introducing new limited-edition versions of the Huracan. Set to be presented this Friday, April 21, at the Segheria in Milan, Italy, , alongside the all-new Revuelto flagship supercar, the limited editions build on the STO, Tecnica, and EVO Spyder, each one capped at 60 units.
Described as “representing the pinnacle of the family's performance,” the Lamborghini Huracan STO 60th Anniversary will be offered in two versions, with 20-inch forged aluminum wheels in matte black. The first one features Blu Aegeus bodywork, with Blu Astraeus elements that can be mixed with Blu Mira exposed carbon fiber trim. Inside, it has Nero Cosmus and Grigio Octans Alcantara, Nero Ade details, and Blu Amon embroidery. The second option combines the Grigio Telesto exterior, with Nero Noctis and exposed carbon fiber, with the Nero Cosmus and Grigio Octans Alcantara interior, joined by Rosso Alala stitching and leather details.
Those opting for the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 60th Anniversary will also have two versions to choose from. Both incorporate the colors of the Italian flag, and they ride on 20-inch wheels with a shiny black look. One of them combines the Grigio Telesto bodywork with Nero Noctis and Rosso Mars accents on top of the Nero Ade Alcantara interior with Rosso Alala trim. The other one comes in Bianco Asopo with Verde Viper lines. This combo was replicated on the inside, which features Nero Ade Alcantara.
Last but not least, the Huracan EVO Spyder 60th Anniversary can be ordered in Blue Le Mans, with Bianco Isi trim, on top of a similar-looking interior that mixes the Blu Amon embroidery, Bianco Leda piping, and Nero Ade Alcantara upholstery. The other version of the Italian supercar is presented in Verde Viper with Bianco Isi details. It sports Nero Ade Alcantara in the cockpit, with Bianco Leda and Rosso Alala trim. According to the Italian exotic car manufacturer, the EVO Spider 60th Anniversary version of the Huracan is equipped with the same alloys as the Huracan Tecnica 60th Anniversary, and they feature the same shiny black look.
Besides the unique design, which separates them from the rest of the brand's V10-powered family, the 60th Anniversary Editions have ‘1 of 60’ carbon fiber plates and the ‘60th’ logo painted on the doors and embroidered onto the seatbacks. On a final note, they haven't done anything to the oily bits, as they all retain the standard firepower, namely the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter unit, with the respective output and torque, and feature the same clever aero, tech, and safety features, and so on. Details surrounding the pricing and availability of Lambo's new toys for the rich have yet to be announced, and they will be revealed in due course.
