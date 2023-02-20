Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Hits the Slopes to Show Its Smooth Snow Drifting Capabilities

We don’t often get to see a Lamborghini on snow – but the Italian marque decided to showcase the capabilities of its new Huracan Sterrato by driving in an exclusive ski resort in the Italian Alps. How do you think it fared? Spoiler alert: Rally mode enabled the car to tackle the environment easily.
We don’t typically associate Lamborghini with off-roading – besides the Urus and the LM002, we haven’t seen Lamborghinis meant to go off the beaten path. But the Lamborghini Sterrato is here to change things up – the vehicle is based on the Huracan EVO, so it features a revised version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) technology, which aids drifting maneuvers by coordinating the All-Wheel Steering system, Torque Vectoring, All-Wheel Drive system, and Advanced Traction Control.
Customers can choose between three drive settings: the precisely calibrated Strada and Sport are meant for road use, while the new Rally mode is optimized for dirt and other loose surfaces such as snow. The car runs on Bridgestone Dueler AT002 run-flat tires, which ensure maximum performance in wintery conditions.
So, how was the Sterrato adapted for off-road use? First of all, it comes with wider tracks and increased ride height. Second, the machine features an aluminum front underbody, reinforced sills, and a rear diffuser. At the same time, the enhanced wheel arches protect the Sterrato from any obstacles and give it an aggressive, muscular look.
Huracan Sterrato – I’m talking about its 5.2-liter V10 engine that outputs a maximum of 602 hp (610 ps) of power and 560 Nm (413 ft-lbs.) of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. All these components work together to provide optimum performance, especially on loose surfaces. The Sterrato can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 260 kph (160 mph).
Lamborghini took the Sterrato in the Italian Alps, instantly catching the eye of skiers and vacationers with its Bianco Phanes paint and Grigio Telesto details. Lamborghini Ad Personam personalization program lets customers design their Huracan Sterrato just as they wish – 350 exterior colors are available, and more than 50 leather and Alcantara options can be chosen for the interior.
To demonstrate what the car is capable of, Lamborghini took it straight to the slopes alongside an actual skier – the Sterrato even tows him at some point and helps him gather speed for a big jump. Afterward, we can see the car following him while drifting on the roads. The way I see it, Lamborghini is showing us that Sterrato enables you to have the same freedom of movement on snow as a skier.
Lamborghini has planned a production of 1,499 Huracan Sterrato super sports cars. The process will begin this month. Deliveries are scheduled to start in early summer of 2023.
Customers can choose between three drive settings: the precisely calibrated Strada and Sport are meant for road use, while the new Rally mode is optimized for dirt and other loose surfaces such as snow. The car runs on Bridgestone Dueler AT002 run-flat tires, which ensure maximum performance in wintery conditions.
So, how was the Sterrato adapted for off-road use? First of all, it comes with wider tracks and increased ride height. Second, the machine features an aluminum front underbody, reinforced sills, and a rear diffuser. At the same time, the enhanced wheel arches protect the Sterrato from any obstacles and give it an aggressive, muscular look.
Huracan Sterrato – I’m talking about its 5.2-liter V10 engine that outputs a maximum of 602 hp (610 ps) of power and 560 Nm (413 ft-lbs.) of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. All these components work together to provide optimum performance, especially on loose surfaces. The Sterrato can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 260 kph (160 mph).
Lamborghini took the Sterrato in the Italian Alps, instantly catching the eye of skiers and vacationers with its Bianco Phanes paint and Grigio Telesto details. Lamborghini Ad Personam personalization program lets customers design their Huracan Sterrato just as they wish – 350 exterior colors are available, and more than 50 leather and Alcantara options can be chosen for the interior.
To demonstrate what the car is capable of, Lamborghini took it straight to the slopes alongside an actual skier – the Sterrato even tows him at some point and helps him gather speed for a big jump. Afterward, we can see the car following him while drifting on the roads. The way I see it, Lamborghini is showing us that Sterrato enables you to have the same freedom of movement on snow as a skier.
Lamborghini has planned a production of 1,499 Huracan Sterrato super sports cars. The process will begin this month. Deliveries are scheduled to start in early summer of 2023.