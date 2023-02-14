The Expensive Lightning Bolt: $4.85 Million for a 1-in-63 Lamborghini Special

In September 2019, Lamborghini presented what they called the “fastest and most powerful” automobile they had ever made (and was allowed for public road usage). Named – quite boisterously – Sian, the car came out in nineteen and sixty-three examples.
The subtitle is somewhat confusing. THe production figures do not amount to 1,963, but 19 and 63. Let me explain: 63 coupes were followed by 19 roadsters. However, if you put together the production figures in the roadster-coupe order, you get 1963 – the same number that evokes the year Lamborghini was founded.
The name is – apart from a strong yet subtle hint at speed – a metaphor, pretty much like the car itself. The word “sian” means “lightning bolt” in Bulgnais, the native name of the Bolognese dialect. The Bolognese dialect is a part of the Emilia family of dialects spoken in Italy. Emilia itself is a Gallo-Italic language of the Romance languages and so on.
This is still autoevolution, so linguistics is not our primary concern, focus, domain, or field of expertise. But, just like the afore-mention Bulgnais, the Lamborghini Sian is a derivative of a derivative of a derivative of a…
The Sian came out as Lamborghini’s first hybrid – if only in a more symbolistic form. 774 piston-carving hp and 34 electric hp (785 PS and 34 PS) combine for a four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering 808 hp (819 PS). Naturally, the performance figures are paramount for the House of the Raging Bull, especially for limited series special editions.
Less than 2.8 seconds for the 0-62 mph (100 kph) blitz and more than 221 mph (355 kph) is the combo to win any gearhead’s heart in a flash of the Sian (pun intended). Seven-speed gearbox, 1.6 tons, eye pupils-shattering, sharp-edge design, limited production, highly customizable; what could you want more?
Before we continue: although Lamborghini advertised the 6.5-liter V12 hybrid Sian as the fastest and most powerful car the company has ever produced, some clarification is needed. Indeed, the unique supercapacitor electric system addition to the already-colossal naturally aspirated output makes this powertrain the range-topping Lamborghini.
In all fairness, we should point out an important addendum. There is a more powerful supercar bearing the charging bull emblem – the Essenza, a car that came out in 2020 (so after the Sian’s launch), firing a broadside of 819 track-reserved hp (830 PS). The same naturally aspirated V12 in the Sian powers the Essenza, the Aventador, and the V12 homage-paying, farewell-bidding one-offs Invencible and Autentica.
Essenza is more powerful overall (and more exclusivist, with only 40 made). The Sian is just the most powerful all-around, road-legal Lamborghini.
Thanks to revolutionary tech, the car ditched the classic battery pack in favor of a supercapacitor, which stores three times more energy than a similar-sized traditional electric cell. Also, it can instantly deliver all that energy and charge in the blink of an eye (because it is a capacitor).
And, although it doesn’t make much difference in terms of top performance, the hybrid drivetrain – Lamborghini’s first taste of the electric-dawning future – is a good indicator of what kind of prod the Italian bull is on.
For the bank-robbing asking price of four million pounds sterling (roughly 4.85 million American Dollars at the time this story flies off the keyboard), a hard-core Lambo fan could get his hands on the masterpiece. One of only two Sians sold in the U.K. is now for sale, less than three years after it rolled off the assembly line.
It was first registered in March 2021. 273 miles and less than two years later, the Nero Helene left-hand-drive Sian hits the open market, as speckless as when it received the seal of approval from the factory. Watch a brief overview of the automobile – and even listen to its riotous V12 row – in the below video; it’s the next best thing to seeing it in person (but you need a special appointment with the selling dealer to do so).
