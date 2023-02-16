Widebody Lambo Urus RS Edition Doesn’t Need Many Colors to Pop, Just CF & 901 HP

The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based Italian exotic automobile manufacturer is in a great spot, right now. With the latest sales record for 2022 under its belt and promising releases, it sure has high hopes of living up to the hype.
Sure, it did not sell as many cars and SUVs as Ferrari did last year, but the 2023 outlook is mostly gorgeous – as it rides on the back of the new Huracan Sterrato, the start of deliveries for the Urus S and Urus Performante, as well as the impending arrival of the Aventador successor. Plus, if the OEM hype is not enough, there is always a quick solution waiting around the corner – the aftermarket realm.
Speaking of the latter expansive kingdom of tuning, customization, and personalization, here is an example that covers all the grounds, and then some. As such, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have a ‘subtle’ treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying their Urus outrage – though at least when seeing it first, one might be inclined to say this is just another modded Urus in a sea of aftermarket Lambos.
But please do not rush your judgment and stay on a little longer to notice the cool hints that something is definitely amiss. First, this Lambo Urus RS Edition shows that inside there are cooler shades than the exterior’s Silver Metallic. Namely, Nero and Lime, which are actually previewed on the outside by the humongous glossy black 24-inch aftermarket wheels and the behemoth lime brake calipers tucked behind them.
Secondly, the stock 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that should have produced ‘just’ 641 ponies when out the factory gates is now a brand-spanking tuning monster, by way of an RS ECU performance tune (plus 125 hp), custom performance headers (+75 hp), and a bespoke stainless steel valved exhaust, which brings another 60 ponies into the stable. As such, the grand total has reached no less than 901 horsepower, and the torque now stands at 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) instead of 627 lb-ft and 850 Nm.
One can easily imagine that overall performance just got a major jolt, and according to the dealership this tuned, customized, and personalized Lambo Urus can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds (instead of 3.6s) and will not stop until hitting 210 mph (338 kph). As for the other RS Edition traits, well, let us just say that there is more than meets the eye from a distance. For example, the widebody package includes lots of exposed carbon fiber bits and pieces plus body-color painted elements.
Then, a lot of gloss black accents can be found just about everywhere, plus the Lambo Urus rides closer to the ground thanks to 15-mm lowering links. Of course, other stuff like the RS Black Optics Trim, and Smoke Exterior Lighting Package are also present and accounted for, while the privacy of the interior is protected with the nano-ceramic window plus windshield tint, and the body itself by ceramic paint coating. Cool, subtle, and feisty, right?
Speaking of the latter expansive kingdom of tuning, customization, and personalization, here is an example that covers all the grounds, and then some. As such, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have a ‘subtle’ treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying their Urus outrage – though at least when seeing it first, one might be inclined to say this is just another modded Urus in a sea of aftermarket Lambos.
But please do not rush your judgment and stay on a little longer to notice the cool hints that something is definitely amiss. First, this Lambo Urus RS Edition shows that inside there are cooler shades than the exterior’s Silver Metallic. Namely, Nero and Lime, which are actually previewed on the outside by the humongous glossy black 24-inch aftermarket wheels and the behemoth lime brake calipers tucked behind them.
Secondly, the stock 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that should have produced ‘just’ 641 ponies when out the factory gates is now a brand-spanking tuning monster, by way of an RS ECU performance tune (plus 125 hp), custom performance headers (+75 hp), and a bespoke stainless steel valved exhaust, which brings another 60 ponies into the stable. As such, the grand total has reached no less than 901 horsepower, and the torque now stands at 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) instead of 627 lb-ft and 850 Nm.
One can easily imagine that overall performance just got a major jolt, and according to the dealership this tuned, customized, and personalized Lambo Urus can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds (instead of 3.6s) and will not stop until hitting 210 mph (338 kph). As for the other RS Edition traits, well, let us just say that there is more than meets the eye from a distance. For example, the widebody package includes lots of exposed carbon fiber bits and pieces plus body-color painted elements.
Then, a lot of gloss black accents can be found just about everywhere, plus the Lambo Urus rides closer to the ground thanks to 15-mm lowering links. Of course, other stuff like the RS Black Optics Trim, and Smoke Exterior Lighting Package are also present and accounted for, while the privacy of the interior is protected with the nano-ceramic window plus windshield tint, and the body itself by ceramic paint coating. Cool, subtle, and feisty, right?