Lamborghini Huracan With Red Lipstick and High Heels Is Ready for a Night Out

Like every other supercar out there, the Lamborghini Huracan doesn’t need any mods in order to stand out. However, Vorsteiner begs to differ, as they have done a bit of work on the pictured copy. It’s not an OTT proposal, but rather something quite cool that only true connoisseurs will be able to spot.
With the red lipstick applied to the lower part of the front bumper, and the new shoes, this Italian bull, which is in the Tecnica configuration here, seems ready for partying. The alloys came from Vorsteiner themselves, and they are a discreet proposal compared to the standard ones that, in our opinion anyway, suit it much better.
In the social media post shared at the bottom of this story, the American tuner that has a very German name reveals the name of the set: FR-AERO 310. A quick look on their official website reveals that it is available in two sizes for the Lamborghini Huracan, 8.5x20 inches at the front, and either 12x20 or 12x21 inches at the rear, priced at $13,180 and $13,480, respectively. Vorsteiner says they’re available in gray and yellow, with black logos, and in black with yellow, red, or white logos, and that the wait time varies between three and eight weeks.
A track-ready machine, which is pretty much a rear-wheel drive EVO with a touch of STO on it, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica was unveiled almost one year ago, and it comes with a big roof scoop, a new front bumper, tweaked side windows, engine cover made of carbon fiber, and vertical rear window. It also sports a new rear bumper and diffuser combo, fixed rear wing, and hexagonal tailpipes. The Italian firm speaks about improved aerodynamics and reduced drag compared to the EVO RWD, and a few pounds saved here and there.
It's the same when it comes to the straight-line sprint too, as the Huracan Tecnica takes 3.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from rest, one tenth quicker than its sibling, and three tenths slower than the STO. You know what lies under the hood, don’t you? That’s right, a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. The engine generates 417 pound-feet (565 Nm) of torque, and the output is rated at 631 horsepower (640 ps/470 kW). Ask Lamborghini when it will run out of breath, and they will tell you that it can do 202 mph or 325 kph.
Although a discreet proposal, this Huracan Tecnica does stand out thanks to the light hue applied to its body. If you think that it would look better in black, then you should check out Novitec’s take on the model here and tell us which one you’d rather have. Don't know about you, but the black one looks sweeter.
