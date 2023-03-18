autoevolution

The Highland Tiny Home Looks Like a Dreamy Thatched Roof Cottage Coming Out of a Fairytale

• By:
Nothing can give you that perfect feeling of relaxation and well-being better than a cozy wood cabin in the middle of nature. As the tiny living movement continues to expand all over the globe, that’s precisely the feeling that many tiny house builders are trying to emulate when designing their models.
The Highland Cottage 17 photos
Photo: Incredible Tiny Homes
The Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland CottageThe Highland Cottage
There is something about the rustic charm of traditional cottages with their thatched roof, which makes them irresistible to many people embracing the tiny lifestyle or just looking for a vacation home. The Highland Cottage is a tiny towable home model that screams rustic through all its pores. It certainly stands out from the crowd with its thatched roof, barn door, and exterior flower pots.

Perched on a patch of land somewhere in Newport, Tennessee, this tiny abode has a lot going for it. Small as a nugget, it includes a lot of custom features that make it as unique as it is adorable. This feature-rich home has been thoughtfully designed and built from the ground up by Incredible Tiny Homes, a well-known company founded in 2014 by Randy Jones in Morristown, Tennessee.

The Highland tiny home on wheels was built in 2017 and boasts a mesmerizing design. It measures 24 feet (7.3 meters) in length and 10 feet (3 meters) in width, so it’s a little wider than most tiny houses. The standard width for this kind of dwelling is 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) because that’s how they can safely be moved from one location to another without an oversize permit. The extra foot and a half in this case is literally huge because it creates a larger livable space inside.

The Highland Cottage
Photo: Incredible Tiny Homes
But before we get to the inside, let’s see what makes it unique on the outside. I would say that everything is striking on the outside. It really has that traditional cottage aesthetic that is achieved through the use of a synthetic thatched roof with stucco from Endureed that gives it an old-world look. The board and batten siding, cedar shake shingles, beautiful window boxes, and custom-built front door also contribute to the rustic look. The timber details on the sides and back of the home give away the traditional old German house inspiration.

A series of beautiful outdoor lighting fixtures light up the exterior when the sun goes down, making the Highland look like a cottage out of a fairytale at night.

A light-cream arched door leads inside this whimsical house. As you enter, you get into a small hallway, with the bathroom right in front. To the right, there is a small closet mounted on the wall, and if you turn left, you get directly into the living area, which is as impressive as the exterior. The cottage boasts an amazing open-concept floor plan with an adjoined kitchen and living room.

The Highland Cottage
Photo: Incredible Tiny Homes
The house has hardwood floors throughout, except for the bathroom, where the builders use vinyl flooring. The white walls and the high white ceilings with cute dormers projecting light from the sloping roof make the interior feel spacious and airy.

The L-shaped kitchen comes first, and all its gray stained cabinets are lined against the wall. It is as beautiful as it is functional and is equipped with a four-burner electric range, an apartment-size refrigerator, and a large apron sink whose white front slightly juts out from the supporting cabinetry.

Versatility is one of the words that best describe this tiny house. And this is obvious in the living room, a space that can be converted to serve as a main floor bedroom.

The Highland Cottage
Photo: Incredible Tiny Homes
The piece de resistance is a queen-size Murphy bed that offers comfortable sleeping space on the main floor for those who don’t want or can’t climb the ladder to get to bed. This bed can be closed and locked in its upright position and make room for two armchairs, a leather bench, and a beautiful wooden coffee table with irregular edges in the middle.

There is also a narrow table positioned against the wall opposite the kitchen, which can be used as a desk by those who work from home.

The bathroom is separated from the rest of the house by a custom-made gray barn door. Inside, there is a thin wall-like structure separating the full-size shower and the standard flush toilet. There is also a small sink to the left and a washer-dryer combo.

The Highland Cottage
Photo: Incredible Tiny Homes
There’s also an upper loft space overlooking the living room. It is perfect for a second bedroom or for use as office space or storage. It’s a warm and cozy space that can fit two twin mattresses and even a small closet. Four aligned windows allow plenty of natural light to get in, and a beautiful railway made of tree branches protects the side of the loft.

The integration of a ladder instead of a bulky staircase to get to that loft frees up space downstairs. The ladder is very practical in this respect, as it can be taken out of the way when not in use.

The Highland Cottage is up there on my list of favorite tiny houses so far, and that’s due to its impressive design that harmoniously blends German cottage looks with English farmhouse influences and some alpine touches.

Video thumbnail
  If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

tiny house downsizing home on wheels tiny home WEEKEND
About the author: Ancuta Iosub
Ancuta Iosub profile photo

After spending a few years as a copy editor, Ancuta decided to put down the eraser and pick up the writer's pencil. Her favorites subjects are unusual car designs, travel trailers and everything related to the great outdoors.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories