The Highland Tiny Home Looks Like a Dreamy Thatched Roof Cottage Coming Out of a Fairytale

Nothing can give you that perfect feeling of relaxation and well-being better than a cozy wood cabin in the middle of nature. As the tiny living movement continues to expand all over the globe, that’s precisely the feeling that many tiny house builders are trying to emulate when designing their models.
There is something about the rustic charm of traditional cottages with their thatched roof, which makes them irresistible to many people embracing the tiny lifestyle or just looking for a vacation home. The Highland Cottage is a tiny towable home model that screams rustic through all its pores. It certainly stands out from the crowd with its thatched roof, barn door, and exterior flower pots.
Perched on a patch of land somewhere in Newport, Tennessee, this tiny abode has a lot going for it. Small as a nugget, it includes a lot of custom features that make it as unique as it is adorable. This feature-rich home has been thoughtfully designed and built from the ground up by Incredible Tiny Homes, a well-known company founded in 2014 by Randy Jones in Morristown, Tennessee.
The Highland tiny home on wheels was built in 2017 and boasts a mesmerizing design. It measures 24 feet (7.3 meters) in length and 10 feet (3 meters) in width, so it’s a little wider than most tiny houses. The standard width for this kind of dwelling is 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) because that’s how they can safely be moved from one location to another without an oversize permit. The extra foot and a half in this case is literally huge because it creates a larger livable space inside.
rustic look. The timber details on the sides and back of the home give away the traditional old German house inspiration.
A series of beautiful outdoor lighting fixtures light up the exterior when the sun goes down, making the Highland look like a cottage out of a fairytale at night.
A light-cream arched door leads inside this whimsical house. As you enter, you get into a small hallway, with the bathroom right in front. To the right, there is a small closet mounted on the wall, and if you turn left, you get directly into the living area, which is as impressive as the exterior. The cottage boasts an amazing open-concept floor plan with an adjoined kitchen and living room.
The L-shaped kitchen comes first, and all its gray stained cabinets are lined against the wall. It is as beautiful as it is functional and is equipped with a four-burner electric range, an apartment-size refrigerator, and a large apron sink whose white front slightly juts out from the supporting cabinetry.
Versatility is one of the words that best describe this tiny house. And this is obvious in the living room, a space that can be converted to serve as a main floor bedroom.
main floor for those who don’t want or can’t climb the ladder to get to bed. This bed can be closed and locked in its upright position and make room for two armchairs, a leather bench, and a beautiful wooden coffee table with irregular edges in the middle.
There is also a narrow table positioned against the wall opposite the kitchen, which can be used as a desk by those who work from home.
The bathroom is separated from the rest of the house by a custom-made gray barn door. Inside, there is a thin wall-like structure separating the full-size shower and the standard flush toilet. There is also a small sink to the left and a washer-dryer combo.
The integration of a ladder instead of a bulky staircase to get to that loft frees up space downstairs. The ladder is very practical in this respect, as it can be taken out of the way when not in use.
The Highland Cottage is up there on my list of favorite tiny houses so far, and that’s due to its impressive design that harmoniously blends German cottage looks with English farmhouse influences and some alpine touches.
Perched on a patch of land somewhere in Newport, Tennessee, this tiny abode has a lot going for it. Small as a nugget, it includes a lot of custom features that make it as unique as it is adorable. This feature-rich home has been thoughtfully designed and built from the ground up by Incredible Tiny Homes, a well-known company founded in 2014 by Randy Jones in Morristown, Tennessee.
The Highland tiny home on wheels was built in 2017 and boasts a mesmerizing design. It measures 24 feet (7.3 meters) in length and 10 feet (3 meters) in width, so it’s a little wider than most tiny houses. The standard width for this kind of dwelling is 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) because that’s how they can safely be moved from one location to another without an oversize permit. The extra foot and a half in this case is literally huge because it creates a larger livable space inside.
rustic look. The timber details on the sides and back of the home give away the traditional old German house inspiration.
A series of beautiful outdoor lighting fixtures light up the exterior when the sun goes down, making the Highland look like a cottage out of a fairytale at night.
A light-cream arched door leads inside this whimsical house. As you enter, you get into a small hallway, with the bathroom right in front. To the right, there is a small closet mounted on the wall, and if you turn left, you get directly into the living area, which is as impressive as the exterior. The cottage boasts an amazing open-concept floor plan with an adjoined kitchen and living room.
The L-shaped kitchen comes first, and all its gray stained cabinets are lined against the wall. It is as beautiful as it is functional and is equipped with a four-burner electric range, an apartment-size refrigerator, and a large apron sink whose white front slightly juts out from the supporting cabinetry.
Versatility is one of the words that best describe this tiny house. And this is obvious in the living room, a space that can be converted to serve as a main floor bedroom.
main floor for those who don’t want or can’t climb the ladder to get to bed. This bed can be closed and locked in its upright position and make room for two armchairs, a leather bench, and a beautiful wooden coffee table with irregular edges in the middle.
There is also a narrow table positioned against the wall opposite the kitchen, which can be used as a desk by those who work from home.
The bathroom is separated from the rest of the house by a custom-made gray barn door. Inside, there is a thin wall-like structure separating the full-size shower and the standard flush toilet. There is also a small sink to the left and a washer-dryer combo.
The integration of a ladder instead of a bulky staircase to get to that loft frees up space downstairs. The ladder is very practical in this respect, as it can be taken out of the way when not in use.
The Highland Cottage is up there on my list of favorite tiny houses so far, and that’s due to its impressive design that harmoniously blends German cottage looks with English farmhouse influences and some alpine touches.