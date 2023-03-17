Citroen Relay Van Conversion Boasts Folding Shower and a Fully Equipped Kitchen

Living in a big city is not for everyone, as the crowded, noisy, static life can quickly get boring. Some courageous people choose to live their lives exploring the world in a mobile home. Although there are some drawbacks to becoming a nomad, with some creativity, compromises can be minimized.
This Citroen Relay van conversion showcases just that. A couple of innovative touches are just about enough to make the van more spacious, all while keeping both the feeling of freedom and intimacy. Despite this van being rather small compared to other builds, everything somehow fits just right.
But one would not know that just looking at the outside of this modest Citroen Relay, as everything was designed with stealth in mind, partly for security reasons. Everything is well hidden, with the hookup points as well as water disposal being integrated into a sliding rack underneath the van, which can be tucked away when not in use.
There is even an outdoor shower, for those occasions when the weather is just too good to pass on the opportunity. This is also hidden underneath the van, with the 17.5-gallon (66-liter) water tank and connection points situated right at the back, where the double doors are.
There is, however, one aspect that cannot be made too stealthy, and that is the solar panel array on top. Even so, the integration of the roof deck makes it harder to notice, helping make this van look like others. Speaking of which, that deck also provides a great place to spend some time admiring views or sunbathing when the opportunity arises, especially considering it can double as a lounge with one of the two segments being raised up as a backrest.
solar panels only take up part of the roof, they cannot provide all that much electricity, with only 600W available. The batteries this juice goes into are not that sizeable either, at just 230Ah, meaning ways had to be found to keep them charged. Granted, this can be enough for people who don’t need to have their electronics constantly plugged in and in use, but that choice must be kept in mind by all potential nomads.
As such, this van can be plugged into shore power when necessary. But a Voltronic battery-to-battery charger can also use the alternator when the engine is running, taking power from the alternator to keep everything nice and charged, allowing this van to be off-grid capable.
Through the use of an inverter, this setup allows a 12V system to run all the way throughout the van. This is all stored neatly in a dedicated area, right behind the driver compartment, which is separated, except for the batteries, which are mounted underneath the front seats. Everything else was integrated into the wardrobe and kept out of sight, improving the overall aesthetic.
Also toward the front of the cargo compartment turned tiny home, the shower can be found. It is a creative solution to the common problem of taking up too much space, as the shower tray can fold up. A toilet can obviously not fit here due to the nature of this innovation, so a composting one has been relegated to live inside a storage cabinet.
Right behind the shower, there is the factory bulkhead that came with the van to divide the driver’s compartment from the back. Luckily it also had a parcel shelf, which is now used as extra storage for toiletries and other necessities.
Further forward there is a surprisingly well-equipped kitchen for its minute size. A countertop is mounted on top of what would only be two storage cabinets if one of them was not replaced with an oven and the other with a tiny fridge.
This leaves little room for storage toward the bottom of the kitchen, with only a few drawers still available for use. But as is customary in van conversions, these drawers are cleverly used, with one serving as an extendable cutting board and the one below allowing for food waste to be quickly disposed of through a hole.
Right at the back of the van and adjacent to the kitchen, is where the bedroom can be found. When not in use, it is just a sofa where time can be spent watching a movie on the wall-mounted TV. At night time, it stretches the entire width of the van, propped up on a bench on the opposite wall, allowing both space and comfort to coexist in this limited area.
Finally, the double back doors at the back also serve multiple purposes, with shoe storage integrated into them as well as an anchor point for a dining table. The table can also be set up inside, on a swivel-mount to serve as a deck, but the prospect of outside dining when the weather allows it is a nice touch.
Overall, this Citroen Relay van conversion is a nice mobile home, showcasing a couple of innovations that allow space to be gained. It could serve as a great blueprint for the minimalist nomad whose interests lie in exploring the world outside rather than in interior luxuries.
