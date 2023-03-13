autoevolution

Two-Bedroom Tiny Reveals an Adorable Dining Nook and the Best Loft Setup

• By:
If anyone believes that tiny living is just about convenience and affordability, but has little in common with great architecture, this Australian builder is here to prove them wrong. Its family-friendly, two-bedroom house on wheels displays the perfect layout, with all the perks of a mobile dwelling.
The Wildscape is designed by experienced architects, filled with great additions 31 photos
Photo: Tiny Tect
Wildscape” is the perfect name for this lofted tiny house that promises all the delights of this increasingly popular lifestyle – no mortgage, smaller utility bills or none whatsoever (for the off-grid version), freedom to roam, and, best of all, closer interconnection for family members and the rediscovery of nature.

Few tiny home models are as fitting for family life, as Wildscape. Having more than one bedroom and additional sleeping options is one thing, but there’s so much more. It’s also about the right mix of socializing and privacy. Inside the Wildscape, all family members can spend time together, enjoy meals together, and have fun, while at the same time each of them can have their own favorite spot.

This smart dwelling was designed by experienced architects, and it shows. It’s beautifully configured and manages to include features that are rarely seen inside micro homes, such as a separate dining area and a loft office space.

Wildscape Tiny House
Photo: Tiny Tect
As its name suggests, the Tiny Tect brand was co-founded by an architect, with decades of experience in the conventional housing sector. Allison is one half of the Tiny Tect team, together with her husband Ben, who brings the building management and business expertise. As it usually happens, they were drawn to this sector after having experienced living in an RV with their family. Even though that was just one holiday, is was enough to get them hooked.

The Wildscape’s unique dining nook does seem to hint at RVs. With most tiny homes having, at best, a breakfast bar or a foldable table, it’s rare to discover such a lovely, comfy dining spot inside a house on wheels. It sits at the center, between the lounge area (another interesting spot) and the bathroom, integrated within the kitchen.

Designed as a separate nook, flanked by walls that ensure privacy, it reveals two benches and dining table. There’s enough room for a family or a group of friends to dine together, and the placement couldn’t have been better. Although separate, it’s integrated within the kitchen, which means easy access to the countertop, the stove, and the fridge. The large windows on the other side keep it luminous and airy, while offering the best views.

If we were talking about a regular tiny house, this cozy area would most likely double as an office (and it certainly can, if needed). Yet, the clever layout of this model places the office upstairs. It’s an unusual setup. Tiny home lofts are usually about bedrooms and storage rooms. In this case, in addition to the large bedroom, the available space connecting it with the ground floor was used to add an expected office.

Wildscape Tiny House
Photo: Tiny Tect
It sits right above the dining nook, in the form of a wooden benchtop and a stool, with a view of the entire ground floor, plus plenty of natural light coming from all the windows. And that’s not all.

In front of it, the Tiny Tect team has added another versatile element – a suspended net lounge that connects the loft bedroom with the office. You can see why there’s plenty of room for everyone that lives there – while someone is working in the study, someone else could be chilling on the suspended net, and there would still be plenty of space for other activities downstairs.

Speaking of downstairs, that’s where the other bedroom is located. Right at one end of the home, it’s bit enough for a double mattress, and also private enough, with creating a feeling of separation or any clutter. Between this room and the dining area, there’s a versatile lounge area that connects the two floors. This is another spot that’s great for relaxation and enjoying the beautiful views, with the added benefit of doubling as a generous storage area.

The bathroom is located at the other end of the house, boasting a large shower, a vanity and a composting toilet (because the Wildscape was also designed to be sustainable). Those who opt for the turnkey version, get all the top-quality appliances in both the bathroom and the kitchen, plus a full-height pantry.

Wildscape Tiny House
Photo: Tiny Tect
The Wildscape is also ready to go off-grid, with the simple addition of a solar package and rainwater tanks. This would make it the perfect self-sufficient home, that can travel anywhere while still providing plenty of comfort (and connectivity) for a large family. All of these unconventional design solutions were integrated within a dwelling that’s only 8.4-meter-long (27.5 feet) and 4.2-meter-high (just under 14 feet).

Pricing starts at the AUD $99,990 ($66,500) but it would be a shame to not take full advantage of this home’s ingenious additions. Add a porch to this already spacious model, and you’ve got one of the most beautiful and comfortable tiny homes, both inside and out.

About the author: Otilia Drăgan
Otilia Drăgan profile photo

Otilia believes that if it’s eco, green, or groundbreaking, people should know about it (especially if it's got wheels or wings). Working in online media for over five years, she's gained a deeper perspective on how people everywhere can inspire each other.
Full profile

 

