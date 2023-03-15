Loft Tiny Home for Two Sports a Minimalistic Layout With a Twist

Micro dwellings often run the risk of becoming too cluttered or gimmicky, in the effort or trying to fit in as many amenities as possible. The beautifully-named Artista stays faithful to minimalism, both in style and configuration. But don’t think that it makes it boring. On the contrary, the Artista reveals an unexpected perspective that creates a greater connection to the outdoors.
Tiny Tect, and Australian builder specializing in tiny houses, has a good way of describing the “magic formula” that makes this alternative housing option so attractive. On one hand, homes on wheels are safe enough and durable enough to last for generations (especially if they’re built with top-quality materials). On the other hand, they display some of the most creative and fun designs, beyond the typical limitations of conventional houses.
The Artista tiny applies this formula to perfection. As the middle-sized model in the Tiny Tect range, between the larger Wildscape (that can even be configured with three bedrooms) and the smaller Om (which is best suited for housing guests or for doubling as a mobile office) this tiny is perfect for one person or for a couple.
With a seven-meter (23 feet) length, the Artista has enough space for what seems, at first glance, a common tiny house layout. This includes a living area, a kitchen, and a bathroom on the ground floor, with a small loft bedroom above. However, this apparently simple design comes with a few twists that make it more versatile.
This not only allows for a lounge area that feels more spacious and airy but, most importantly, it creates an unexpected indoor/outdoor lounge area at the other end of the house. Instead of a wall, generous doors open to the deck and to the world. There’s a bit of space inside, for adding cozy seating (anything that might take space can be stored inside the staircase cabinets). Normally, this end of the house would be entirely closed off, with nothing going on past the bathroom.
But this ingenious layout makes the Artista open up to the world in a beautiful way. It doesn’t just boast generous French doors at the entry, and a cozy living area in the front, but also opens up at one end, revealing an indoor/outdoor lounge space.
This also makes its ground floor versatile enough to integrate a small bedroom, which would allow Artista to accommodate up to four people. The loft bedroom isn’t very big, but it can fit in a queen-size mattress. A large skylight can add more light and air to this room, while the wooden railing keeps it both safe and private.
Thanks to the large windows that make the Artista feel much bigger and more welcoming, the main living area is even better that would you’d expect with such a compact tiny house model. The L-shaped seating, with ample storage underneath, is a key element that’s often found in tiny lounges. Artista may be a two-people home, but it’s ready to welcome extra guests, too. With this inviting front lounge, and its side doors opening to the world, this micro home is perfectly fit for socializing.
Another pleasant surprise is the size of the bathroom. Those who opt for the turnkey version will get a full-size shower, a vanity, a large mirror with floating shelves, and a composting toilet (because Tiny Tect is a supporter of sustainable solutions).
Like all of the Tiny Tect homes, the Artista can easily go off-grid, with the addition of a solar package (solar panels plus batteries) and a water storage tank. Built on a durable trailer with electric brakes and stabilizing legs, this small but clever home is fully road-registered and ready to travel.
a balanced design that can certainly prove that micro dwellings don’t equal isolation. As long as Artista’s future owners find a beautiful natural environment to set it up, they’ll be able to take full advantage of those great views.
