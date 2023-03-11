Esk'et Sqlelten Is a One-of-a-Kind Tiny House With an Intricate Roof and Whimsical Style

The way I see things, and as countless pint-sized homes we have presented here on autoevolution have proved, the tiny house movement is not about sacrifice and compromise at all but rather about getting creative in a few square feet of living space.
That’s exactly what the builders of the Esk’et Sqlelten tiny house on wheels have done with this charming dwelling that offers just 280 square feet (26 square meters) of space but still manages to feel spacious and modern. Combining a beautifully curved roofline with a multi-functional interior and references to local art and tradition, this tiny wooden home is not your run-of-the-mill model.
The Esk’et Sqlelten is part of the Esk’etemc First Nation community in traditional Secwepemc territory, near Alkali Lake, British Columbia, and was built by journeyman carpenter Robert Johnson in 2015. It was his first tiny house project, and due to the strategic design choices and clever use of the available space, it still remains relevant to this day.
When designing this unique dwelling, Johnson also wanted to honor the local land and his aboriginal roots. As he explains, Esk’et means “white Earth,” while Sqlelten is the word for “salmon” in their local language. And if you look closely, you’ll notice that the house’s rafters form the shape of a salmon, and the salmon symbol also appears on the front and side of the house.
There are a lot of things that make the Esk’et stand out from the crowd, like its original design with an almost whimsical style, the compact spiral stairwell leading to the main loft, or the corner fireplace, but the most astonishing of all is its unique roof.
Johnson went beyond the gable roof and designed a complex roof with lots of curves to imitate the shape of a salmon and a round dormer. This impressively intricate design not only gives the house a lot of charm and softens the exterior but also makes the interior feel more spacious and enlarges the overhead space in the two lofts.
The exterior siding was made using local pine, which was treated with the ShouSugi Ban method, a traditional Japanese wood preservation technique. Besides ensuring durability, it gives the house a rustic look.
Given that the house is located in British Columbia, insulation was a critical aspect for making the Esk’et well-adapted for the cold Canadian winter. Closed-cell spray foam insulation was used throughout the house, and it also features an air exchange unit for optimized ventilation.
Access inside the tiny house is made through two doors, which is a great decision for safety and convenience. The interior is bright and airy, with an open-space design centered around a modern kitchen with an integrated living/dining space. There are also two full-size lofts that can be accessed via unique custom-made space-saving ladders and a full-size bathroom. The white-painted walls, combined with the high ceilings and the beautiful wooden floors, make the interior look surprisingly roomy.
The living area is small, with just a sofa and a modern, metallic fireplace in the corner. This propane fireplace is the home’s source of heat when the weather cools down. The builder decided to allocate less space to the living area in order to have more room to move around and give the feeling of being in a real home.
The full bathroom is at the rear of the Esk’et tiny house and includes a shower, a toilet, a small sink, and a secret pull-out storage space within the wall behind the shower.
The other loft is reached via an ingenious ladder and is lit by two rounded windows. It can be used as storage space or an additional sleeping area.
The Esk’et Sqlelten is not your usual tiny house, and its charm is sure to appeal even to those who aren’t very fond of tiny living. Though this is a one-off unit, the building plans for the design are available on the builder’s website.
The Esk’et Sqlelten is part of the Esk’etemc First Nation community in traditional Secwepemc territory, near Alkali Lake, British Columbia, and was built by journeyman carpenter Robert Johnson in 2015. It was his first tiny house project, and due to the strategic design choices and clever use of the available space, it still remains relevant to this day.
When designing this unique dwelling, Johnson also wanted to honor the local land and his aboriginal roots. As he explains, Esk’et means “white Earth,” while Sqlelten is the word for “salmon” in their local language. And if you look closely, you’ll notice that the house’s rafters form the shape of a salmon, and the salmon symbol also appears on the front and side of the house.
There are a lot of things that make the Esk’et stand out from the crowd, like its original design with an almost whimsical style, the compact spiral stairwell leading to the main loft, or the corner fireplace, but the most astonishing of all is its unique roof.
Johnson went beyond the gable roof and designed a complex roof with lots of curves to imitate the shape of a salmon and a round dormer. This impressively intricate design not only gives the house a lot of charm and softens the exterior but also makes the interior feel more spacious and enlarges the overhead space in the two lofts.
The exterior siding was made using local pine, which was treated with the ShouSugi Ban method, a traditional Japanese wood preservation technique. Besides ensuring durability, it gives the house a rustic look.
Given that the house is located in British Columbia, insulation was a critical aspect for making the Esk’et well-adapted for the cold Canadian winter. Closed-cell spray foam insulation was used throughout the house, and it also features an air exchange unit for optimized ventilation.
Access inside the tiny house is made through two doors, which is a great decision for safety and convenience. The interior is bright and airy, with an open-space design centered around a modern kitchen with an integrated living/dining space. There are also two full-size lofts that can be accessed via unique custom-made space-saving ladders and a full-size bathroom. The white-painted walls, combined with the high ceilings and the beautiful wooden floors, make the interior look surprisingly roomy.
The living area is small, with just a sofa and a modern, metallic fireplace in the corner. This propane fireplace is the home’s source of heat when the weather cools down. The builder decided to allocate less space to the living area in order to have more room to move around and give the feeling of being in a real home.
The full bathroom is at the rear of the Esk’et tiny house and includes a shower, a toilet, a small sink, and a secret pull-out storage space within the wall behind the shower.
The other loft is reached via an ingenious ladder and is lit by two rounded windows. It can be used as storage space or an additional sleeping area.
The Esk’et Sqlelten is not your usual tiny house, and its charm is sure to appeal even to those who aren’t very fond of tiny living. Though this is a one-off unit, the building plans for the design are available on the builder’s website.