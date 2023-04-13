Lamborghini Gives Urus S a 'White Lotus' Experience, Sends It to Taormina

Count on Lamborghini to craft the perfect experience for discerning owners, made even more impressive if those owners happened to be fans of the HBO Max hit series White Lotus. Lamborghini took them and the Urus S to Taormina, Sicily.
White Lotus is one of the hottest, most critically acclaimed, and awarded television shows right now, winning over viewers and critics alike. Its popularity is so massive that even the filming locations have become celebrities in their own right, which is also partly because outstanding cinematography turns them into secondary characters in the story.
The same goes for Taormina, in Sicily, Italy, where the second season of the show filmed, at the Four Seasons Hotel San Domenico Palace and around the picturesque municipality. Lamborghini chose the location as the fourth Esperienze Terra, which is also the first to stray away from "conventional roads" since the introduction of the Urus S in December 2022, in order to craft a purely Lamborghini experience for a handful of select owners from Europe and the Middle East, combining the luxurious experience at San Domenico Palace with fine Italian dining and, of course, exciting drives.
The entire experience lasted 12 days and combined adventurous driving events, with assistance from professional drivers, with luxurious stays, artsy soirees that involved watching artist Alessandro Florio at work, and the finest local cuisine, with meals prepared by Michelin-starred chefs like Massimo Mantarro. The artwork created by Florio during the event will eventually go on display at the Lamborghini headquarters on the occasion of the 60th anniversary – a most fitting choice, since it commemorates the milestone.
For the entire duration of the Esperienza, the Urus S was center stage, as befits a new arrival. The radical version of the Urus Super SUV, the Urus S sports the twin-turbo V8, which delivers 657 hp (660 ps) and 850 Nm (627 ft-lbs) of torque at 2,300 rpm, taking it to a top speed of 305 kph (200 mph) and from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.5 seconds.
Professional drivers and the Lamborghini guests got to take it out in what the marque calls "unparalleled driving environments" that ranged from winding Sicilian roads to a dirt road in a private quarry, where they could drift it. It was a true Lamborghini experience, offering owners the chance to create memories "in authentic Lamborghini style," against the gorgeous backdrop now made worldwide famous by White Lotus.
The rest of us who don't own a Lamborghini, and couldn't afford the Esperienza Terra even if we did, can only appreciate it by living vicariously through video and photos. It was a very exclusive and super-fancy event offering the best of everything. It only lacked Jennifer Coolidge, but you can't have it all in life.
