Virtually Custom Lambo Huracan Tecnica Packs a Signature Paisley Pattern on G82s

These days, although Lamborghini itself wants to remind us that it still has one of the best ultra-luxury super-SUVs out there, everything seems to revolve solely around its V10 or V12 supercars – both in the real world and across some parallel CGI universes.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian car and SUV manufacturer just sent the fresh Urus S on a 'White Lotus' experience, the fourth edition of Esperienza Terra that went off the beaten path to embrace Sicily. But maybe the popular HBO Max comedy drama is not for everyone, so most folks remained focused on the company's sports cars.
In the real world, diehard fans were probably ecstatic about seeing the all-new Lambo Revuelto V12-powered plug-in hybrid supercar hitting the open road and sounding very civilized after it featured its world public premiere hosted recently at the New York Auto Show. Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, the focus is on its little brother, the V10-equipped Huracan.
At least as far as Shashank Das, the virtual artist better known as sdesyn on social media, is concerned. The pixel master loves to dabble with redesigned heroes but also can't help but redirect our attention toward various aftermarket companies. Usually, one of the main suspects would be the Brixton Forged Wheel Company, which recently got a CGI present in the form of a Ferrari Purosangue dressed in a subtle Grigio Scuro paintjob, paint-matched and black cladding, plus some additional dark details around the head- and taillamps.
It's embedded second below for our guilty viewing pleasure, by the way, as it virtually rides on massive, all-black Brixton PF14-RS wheels clad in Pilot Sport 4S rubber. But now we have to go back to the digital Lamborghini Huracan, which is again subtly gray but also much more enticing. And not necessarily because it's a proper sports car of the Huracan Tecnica variety, which borrows the STO engine and can rock your world to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds on the way to 202 mph (325 kph)!
But, more importantly, it has a virtually custom 'Govad Spec' treatment with a signature paisley pattern – an ornamental textile design using the Persian boteh or buta, "a teardrop-shaped motif with a curved upper end." Anyway, it looks absolutely stunning (even if it's only CGI) on the gray Lambo Huracan Tecnica. Plus, the oriental vibe is amplified correctly with some help from a neat setup consisting of gold-sprinkled Govad Forged G82 aftermarket wheels tucked in front of the crimson brake calipers and the carbo-ceramic discs.
Alas, just in case you feel these digital projects are not too extreme and could easily get confounded with the real vehicles, here is also London-based independent automotive concept artist Al Yasid giving us one of his crazy interpretations of an equally iconic model. This time he turned the CGI brush on the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR racer and gave it one of his bonkers makeovers with an extreme widebody plus aero assembly, exposed elements, and quirky aftermarket wheel setup. Cool, right?
In the real world, diehard fans were probably ecstatic about seeing the all-new Lambo Revuelto V12-powered plug-in hybrid supercar hitting the open road and sounding very civilized after it featured its world public premiere hosted recently at the New York Auto Show. Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, the focus is on its little brother, the V10-equipped Huracan.
At least as far as Shashank Das, the virtual artist better known as sdesyn on social media, is concerned. The pixel master loves to dabble with redesigned heroes but also can't help but redirect our attention toward various aftermarket companies. Usually, one of the main suspects would be the Brixton Forged Wheel Company, which recently got a CGI present in the form of a Ferrari Purosangue dressed in a subtle Grigio Scuro paintjob, paint-matched and black cladding, plus some additional dark details around the head- and taillamps.
It's embedded second below for our guilty viewing pleasure, by the way, as it virtually rides on massive, all-black Brixton PF14-RS wheels clad in Pilot Sport 4S rubber. But now we have to go back to the digital Lamborghini Huracan, which is again subtly gray but also much more enticing. And not necessarily because it's a proper sports car of the Huracan Tecnica variety, which borrows the STO engine and can rock your world to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds on the way to 202 mph (325 kph)!
But, more importantly, it has a virtually custom 'Govad Spec' treatment with a signature paisley pattern – an ornamental textile design using the Persian boteh or buta, "a teardrop-shaped motif with a curved upper end." Anyway, it looks absolutely stunning (even if it's only CGI) on the gray Lambo Huracan Tecnica. Plus, the oriental vibe is amplified correctly with some help from a neat setup consisting of gold-sprinkled Govad Forged G82 aftermarket wheels tucked in front of the crimson brake calipers and the carbo-ceramic discs.
Alas, just in case you feel these digital projects are not too extreme and could easily get confounded with the real vehicles, here is also London-based independent automotive concept artist Al Yasid giving us one of his crazy interpretations of an equally iconic model. This time he turned the CGI brush on the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR racer and gave it one of his bonkers makeovers with an extreme widebody plus aero assembly, exposed elements, and quirky aftermarket wheel setup. Cool, right?