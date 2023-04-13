The 2023 Subaru WRX Finally Looks Virtually Great as a Modern BRAT Ute Revival

Subaru, that mythical symmetrical all-wheel drive Japanese automaker that once fought against Mitsubishi and other peers in WRC is all about crossover SUV adventures these days, especially considering the new Crosstrek Wilderness adventurer.
Whether or not you may consider this as just another Outback moment, the truth is that Rising Sun carmakers are becoming better and better at fulfilling (mild) off-road desires, considering Subaru's Wilderness series that is also available for the Outback and Forester, Honda's TrailSport goodies, or the upcoming Toyota Trailhunter heroes. But here is the catch.
Subaru will never reach the same glory status as its Japanese rivals if they rely solely on the 2023 BRZ sports car, the 2023 WRX sport compact sedan, the traditional Impreza and Legacy, or the Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, Ascent, and Solterra crossover SUVs. This is simply because they lack something that is deeply beloved by the US market – and that would be the workhorse and adventure pickup truck partner.
Sure, maybe they are weary of the consequences. Honda cannot say that they are doing great with the Ridgeline, and the Asian neighbors over at Hyundai got duped into sending the posh Santa Cruz to do battle with the (still) more affordable and electrified Ford Maverick. Only the Toyota friends (remember, Subaru joined the Toyota Motor Group in 2020) have had what it takes to succeed, and only in the mid-size segment, with the best-selling Tacoma.
Besides, Subaru twice attempted to find the proper pickup truck recipe for North America – first with the BRAT (an acronym for "Bi-drive Recreational All-terrain Transporter") two-door model in production from 1978 to 1994 as an answer to the Ford Ranchero and Chevy El Camino. Then it also probably thought it was a little too late to the Ute party, and maybe the 4-door Subaru Baja compact pickup truck would be better suited for the task. Only when it appeared during the early to mid-2000s the segment's decline was already apparent in the United States. So, it sure seems like Subaru has a timing issue when it comes to pickup truck efforts.
Thus, perhaps it would be best to hurry up and try and make something good out of the disappointing 2023 WRX sporty compact sedan, which was ruggedized towards crossover-sedan feelings to try and gain more market share but, in turn, only managed to alienate the diehard fan base. For example, according to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, they could attempt to morph it into a BRAT coupe utility revival.
Actually, as it turns out, Jim, the virtual artist going by jlord8 on social media, acted upon a CGI impulse triggered by a channel enthusiast who asked him to consider doing a modern Subaru Baja after the pixel master produced a Chevy Malibu Maxx sports station wagon. As always, these CGI experts have a way of reimagining things, so he first dabbled with a chronological revival project for the Subaru BRAT based on the 2023 WRX.
And, oddly enough, the latter looks spot on as a two-door coupe utility pickup truck! Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so other folks might have different opinions. That is why we are asking – does this idea seem worthy of our CGI hall pass, or is the Subaru BRAT better left for dead for all eternity?
