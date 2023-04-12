Hottest Suzuki Jimny You'll Ever See Rocks an LS Motor and Lives in Fantasy Land

Suzuki has often been criticized for not giving the latest generation Jimny a more serious engine. This is, after all, a great off-roader, with all the bells and whistles on deck and a plethora of aftermarket gizmos ready to equip any copy at any time.
Based on a proper ladder-frame chassis, the Suzuki Jimny was built to take on arduous terrains. It has a low-range transfer case and the right suspension to help it on its off-roading adventures. If it is one thing that would further improve its prowess, that would be a good tire set wrapped around the stock wheels for better grip.
Nevertheless, certain owners of the tiny 4x4 have turned theirs into even beastlier rides. Jacked-up suspension, fender flares, steel bumpers, snorkels, roof racks, and the occasional exoskeleton are some of the most popular mods for the model. If money is no concern, you could also give it portal axles. We kid you not; such an upgrade is available for it.
As for the firepower, you will have to make do with the stock one, which can be massaged to deliver slightly more oomph. Those not afraid of elbow grease might swap it for something more serious, though a V8 with the necessary peripherals likely won't fit under the hood. But how does the pictured one rock it? Thanks to pixel manipulation. That's right, you're looking at renderings of the Suzuki Jimny, hence why it hides an LS secret behind the grille and sports many reinforcements by the looks of it.
Steel front and rear bumpers and side steps were a must to give it a more off-road-y feel, and so was that big roof rack that has improved its hauling ability. The wheel arches are much fatter than the stock ones, and below them, it has chunky rubber wrapped around the alloys and a matching spare attached to the tailgate. Mercedes-AMG G 63-style exhaust tips are visible in front of the rear wheels, and a beefier suspension and probably uprated brakes complete the technical makeover. Adorning the high visibility jacket-like paint is a pair of racing stripes, joined by matching trim on the lower parts of the doors.
You may have noticed that you're looking at the Jimny 5-Door (actual name of the car), which debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo in India at the beginning of the year. We haven't heard much about it ever since. Still, we will remind you that it is longer than the three-door, matching its height and width. Powering it is a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid gasoline unit making 104 hp (105 ps/77 kW) and 99 lb-ft (134 Nm) of torque, delivered to the 4WD system through a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission. Production will commence in May at the Gurugram plant in the Indian subcontinent, and it will launch in Africa, Latin America, and perhaps Australia later.
