Suzuki Jimny "Little G" Is a Cool Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Doppelganger From Japan

Though you may not see Suzuki Jimnys driving down the roads in the United States, the solid axle 4x4 vehicle has gained a reputation for itself as a reliable off-roader over the years and is quite a common sight in the rest of the world. The folks at Japanese tuner Damd Inc. have taken a liking to the Jimny and have developed various body kits for the model.
So for this year’s edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon, which is scheduled to take place between January 13-15, Damd has prepared no less than three modified Suzuki Jimnys that are made to look like smaller-scale variants of the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class. These are joined by an Every camper wearing a body kit that turns it into an old Defender and a heavily accessorized Hustler kei car.
Damd has named its custom Jimny body kit the “little G,” a clear allusion to Mercedes’ G-Wagen that served as inspiration. The custom Jimny models originally debuted in 2019 at the same auto event, when the company unveiled the “little G” and the “little D” models.
This year, the tuner will show off updated versions of the “little G” body kit, each designed to look like different variants of the G-Wagen. They are called the little G Traditional, little G Advance, and little G Aventura.
The kits comprise almost everything needed to transform the Suzuki Jimny into a Mercedes-Benz G-Class clone, including custom parts, installation, paint, and bespoke wheels. No off-road enhancements are mentioned, but the Jimny is already a pretty competent off-roader in its own right.
The Jimny little G Traditional comes with a yellow livery and mirrors the design of the original G-Class. This is easily noticeable in the unpainted plastic finish of the grille, skidplates, headlight surrounds, bumpers, and fender extensions. The model also boasts a set of retro wheels, yellow lights mounted on the front bumper, as well as slim Mercedes-style taillights. The tuner also equipped the Jimny with a roof basket and a tiny ladder at the rear that offers access to it.
The little G Advance is a sportier model that takes design cues from the latest generation of the G-Class. This one is presented in a two-toned colorway, combining orange body parts with black accents, and features a Panamericana-style grille and rounded headlight covers.
Finally, the Jimny little G Aventura is painted green and looks like a meaner off-roader. The fake intakes and metal accents on the bumper, along with the black BBS-style alloy wheels, make it look more like the AMG variant of the G-Class. This body kit version also includes modern taillights, a large roof rack with extra lights, and a rugged cover for the spare wheel.
No details regarding the price of the updated “little G” body kits have been unveiled yet, but the previous full version of the kit cost ¥310,000 before tax, which translates to around $2,353 at current exchange rates. The bad news is that the Japanese Jimny doppelganger of the German off-roader is only available in Japan.
