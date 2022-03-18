Suzuki Jimny Gets Involved in Odd Tug of War Against Ford Ranger... and Tractor

Apparently, there is nothing CarWow’s Mat Watson will not do for a chance at a little bit of entertainment. From visiting F1 facilities right down to getting muddy and dirty in a three-way tug of war.
A regular of the high-end supercar review crowd or spectacular drag race battle series, Mat Watson also knows how to enjoy the “little” things, such as a mini-SUV, for instance. For the latest installment on the carwow channel on YouTube, he is tucked inside the cozy nest of a 1.5-liter, 101-horsepower Suzuki Jimny.
But he is not there for no reason, as the team has prepared yet another interesting tug of war. It's not a three-way Ford battle, but it is still “close enough.” Well, sort of. But first, the little rascal will go rear-to-rear with something pretty odd: a 1965 Massey Ferguson 135 tractor. It's a piece of agricultural equipment with massive wheels (filled with water for added traction and heft) going against a puny SUV.
What could happen? Nothing, at first, during the first round that kicks off at the 1:50 minute mark. Alas, this Jimny cannot hold a candle against the mighty red tractor after the engine stalls. Naturally, they make a second attempt and Suzuki’s pride is taking an even steeper nosedive. As such, Watson switches rigs and now rides the tug of war from inside a diesel-powered Ford Ranger.
However, even though his horsepower credentials outweigh the Jimny and tractor even when combined, the first round (kicks off at the 3:04 mark) is actually a tie. Another grassy sweep and the Blue Oval finally gets the upper hand. Or should we say wheel?
Anyway, no matter, because the final challenge morphs everything into an all-out, three-way tug of war. Now, the same Ranger has a one side against the combined will of a tractor and a Suzuki Jimny. Interested in the result? Well, the whole action starts from the 5:20 mark...
