2022 Porsche 911 GTS Manual Drag Races a Tesla-Powered 1973 Porsche 911 RS, It's Exciting

Can a resto-mod 1973 Porsche 911 RS powered by a Tesla engine defeat a contemporary 911 GTS with a manual in a head-to-head? There is a new video that answers it all. The footage also provides us with some good weekend fun.
Let your worries fade away and enjoy this drag race between a new 911 GTS and an old, resto-mod 911 RS. The cars are here for our viewing pleasure as Carwow’s Mat Watson once again organizes an interesting comparison.
The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS comes with a manual gearbox, and it sits in the carmaker’s portfolio as the vehicle you’d choose if you wanted something that’s not a Turbo, nor a GT3. It tries to be that magical solution to every driver’s dream: fast, everyday useable, but not too expensive.
Unfortunately, the price tag of the GTS will make you think about a GT3 since it starts from $136,700 in the U.S., $145,700 CAD ($114,429 US) in Canada, and £108,920 ($142,015 US/$181,041 CAD) in the UK. If you’re an Australian mate, then you’ll have to pay $313,800 AUD ($229,640 USD/£176,249). Somehow, Canada managed to have the cheapest prices for new Porsches.
On the other side of the aisle, we find the 1973 Porsche 911 RS that’s a resto-mod with a Tesla engine on the back axle. It’s number plate “9EV” hints at what the car is, although you wouldn’t immediately notice that’s been heavily upgraded. The owner calls it a homage to the real 1973 Porsche 911 RS. It has 450 HP, 400 Nm (295 ft-lb) of torque and weighs an impressive 1,275 kg (2,810 lb). It’s based on the 1979 Porsche 911 SC Coupe, but it was built to resemble the 1973 Porsche 911 RS. We’ll just remember it as the owner wishes: a Tesla-powered 1973 Porsche 911 RS homage that costs £225,000 ($293,370 US/$374,430 CAD/$402,350 AUD).
Now, can a double priced resto-mod Porsche defeat a new production version of the 911? Watch the race, relax, and be entertained. We won't spoil the results for you! You'll most certainly be surprised, as "paramaters" are changed during the multiple runs.
