These Cars Made It on Porsche Club of America's Amelia Island Concours List

Porsche can’t and won’t miss this year’s Amelia Island Concours Week. If you’re a fan, a customer, or just an enthusiast, then you have to visit. Porsche Club of America (PCA) already has a list of cars that will be on auction, and we like what they chose. Here’s what you can bid on and, eventually, take home with you to impress or annoy your neighbors.
Nothing compares to a weekend spent between people that understand and love cars. The 2022 Amelia is the place for that. It’s a spot where you’ll see old persons act like kids when they see a car they remember from magazines or TV and where adults deploy their best tactics to either buy a new classic car for themselves or just take something for a drive just to enjoy the whole atmosphere. It’s a tasteful show with an impressive display of horsepower and automotive tradition. At the same time, carmakers like BMW will be there to showcase what they’re proud of.
There aren’t that many vehicles in this world that get us going in a rather very intense way, but Gooding and Company and RM Sotheby’s clicked this year and are making the 2022 Amelia a place of automotive greatness. They’re not just showing you these vehicles, you can actually buy them.
In accordance with PCA’s extensive reach in Porsche’s world, the club has set its eyes on just ten models that will be presented and put on auction.
There is no replacement for displacement, right? Well, the 1959 Porsche 718 RSK surely was a naysayer in the matter with its 1.5L 4-cylinder engine made from aluminum that can rev even today up to 7500 rpm. It has just 142 HP, but a weight of just 1270 lb (576 kg) would convince the most of us that they’re enough. The pre-sale estimate is around $3.5 million.
This year’s Amelia also brings a Porsche 904/6 that has a 901-deriver 2L engine. If you’re not a true connoisseur of the Stuttgart-based carmaker, then maybe you don’t know this car has 6 cylinders and was one of the last with this configuration. It’s a racer that survived in great shape, so the auction is expected to hit at least $3.2 million. Two years ago one sold for US$ 2,232,500 at Bonhams.
There are more goodies on PCA's list that’ll be up for grabs like the 1975 911 Turbo or the 1963 Porsche 356 B Carrera 2 GS/GT, so you should come prepared and make sure your finances are in order. Things might heat up very fast!
