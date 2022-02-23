Apparently Stock 1976 Porsche 914 Makes V8 Noises, Also Packs Nitrous Oxide

Offered between 1969 and 1976, the 914 outsold the 911 during this period. Offered with four- and six-pot mills, the VW-Porsche collab ended with just under 119,000 vehicles produced in Stuttgart and Osnabruck.
Chassis number 4762902215 is one of those cars, a 1976 model that originally sported a four-cylinder boxer with 84 horsepower and 97 pound-feet (132 Nm) of torque. Acquired by the current owner in 2011 for $5,401 on eBay, this unassuming classic now sports a pushrod V8 in the guise of an LS1 equipped with ported heads, a roller camshaft, and N2O injection.
Introduced in the 1997 model year Corvette with 345 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) on tap, the LS1 provides more low-end oomph compared to the original engine. The rear trunk is where you’ll find a bottle of nitrous oxide. Given that laughing gas splits into nitrogen and oxygen at 570 degrees Fahrenheit, the mid-mounted V8 engine performs better thanks to the additional oxygen. The cooling effect is also worthy of mentioning.
Aluminum valve covers and an aluminum radiator spruce up the engine bay. Further still, you'll find a six-speed transaxle sourced from a Boxster S. The manual tranny is connected to the LS1 with an adaptor kit from Renegade Hybrids, a Las Vegas-based outfit specialized in LS-swapped Porsches.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with approximately 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) on the clock, this fellow dons mirror-like black paint because the body was stripped to bare metal under current ownership for a respray. Further work includes widened rear fenders, custom-built valances and rocker panels, a replacement windshield, dual exhaust outlets, as well as HID headlamps.
The restomod is rolling on 16-inch alloy wheels mounted with Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 tires which measure 205/50 up front and 225/50 out back. Red-painted calipers with cross-drilled rotors take care of braking duties, and handling is vastly improved over the standard 914 with the help of Koni adjustable shocks in the front and Bilstein coilovers in the rear.
Renegade bucket seats and carbon fiber on the dashboard open the list of interior upgrades. Speedhut instrumentation, JAZ racing harnesses, air conditioning, power windows, and a custom center console seal the deal.
At the moment of reporting, this German-American restomod is listed on the auctions website with a high bid of $12,500 and seven days left to go.
